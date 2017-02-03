Bemidji State rallies in third, tops Michigan Tech

Sophomore winger Mike Soucier scored twice and junior winger Leo Fitzgerald scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the third period as the Beavers beat the Huskies 4-2 at the Sanford Center.

"We were a step behind the first 40, but that's why we play 60 minutes," BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. "Our guys got a couple of big goals to give us a lead ... Hockey's a crazy game sometimes. At the end of the day, that team is a very good team and on paper they had the best of us but we were fortunate enough to make some plays at the right time."

The Beavers (17-11-3, 17-4-2 WCHA) trailed 2-1 going into the third period but Soucier's second goal of the night gave BSU a boost and tied the gamer at 2-all just 3 minutes, 45 seconds into the final frame.

Soucier's linemate, junior winger Jordan Heller, kept in freshman defenseman Tommy Muck's pass at the blue line. Heller got the puck on his stick after catching it in his glove and found Soucier with a perfect pass in front of Tech goaltender Angus Redmond (15 saves).

"That was a really good play by Jordan. It just landed right on my stick, and I had an open net," Soucier said. "Those guys made my job pretty easy."

Two minutes later, Leo Fitzgerald's goal from the high slot gave the Beavers their first lead. Brendan Harms dug the puck out of the corner and fed it to Fitzgerald, who wristed it through traffic to make it 3-2.

It was a solid start to the third for BSU, who had been dominated by the Huskies (16-12-3, 13-6-2 WCHA) in the first 40. Tech defenseman Mitch Reinke had scored two minutes into the game on BSU goaltender Michael Bitzer (33 saves) and defenseman Cliff Watson added another in the second period as the Huskies outshot BSU 27-15 through the first two periods.

"They dictated the first 40 minutes, and a lot of play was in our zone," Serratore said. "They had a lot of desperation in their game, and I was disappointed in our guys early because I thought we didn't match the desperation that they had."

The Beavers found it in the second with Soucier and Fitzgerald's quick-strike goals.

"It's tough when they score the first goal in our home barn, but it's nice to bounce back," Soucier said. "But we found a way in the third, we stuck to it."

Tech had its best opportunity to equalize late in the third when both Gerry Fitzgerald and Alex Smith were whistled for matching slashing and holding minors, respectively. The Huskies were able to pull Redmond for the extra attacker with just more than two minutes left, but BSU's Kyle Bauman forced a turnover at the Huskies blue line and muscled past the Tech defense to score an empty-netter and put the game way with exactly one minute left.

Tech head coach Mel Pearson was disappointed with how his team lost. The Huskies outshot BSU 35-19 in the game.

"Disappointing third period. I thought we were in a position to win the game," Pearson said. "From the goaltender on out, we've got to play a lot better than we did tonight.

"Any time you've got a lead like that, you've got to lock it down and play well and do all those little things, and we didn't."

The teams return to the ice at the Sanford Center today with a lot on the line. A BSU win would make things very difficult on the Huskies' ability to come back and take first place from the Beavers.

Coming into the weekend, BSU was four points ahead of the Huskies for the league crown. Friday's win gives the Beavers some breathing room, giving them 55 points to Tech's 48 with just five games remaining in the regular season.

"It's in the back of your mind, but you just have to come out and do the little things and play strong and it will come," Soucier said of the series finale. "It would be great to sweep these guys. It's a huge game."

Bemidji State 4, Michigan Tech 2

Tech 1 1 0 -- 2

BSU 1 0 3 -- 3

First Period—1, Tech, Reinke (Struros, Jackson), 2:14; 2, BSU, Soucier 2 (Heller, Billett), 7:19. Penalties—Tech, Gerrie (Tripping), 3:08; BSU, Whitecloud (Holding), 8:29; BSU, Struthers (Slashing), 10:35; BSU, Baudry (Tripping), 19:53.

Second Period—3, Tech, Watson (Reinke, Neville), 7:08. Penalties—Tech, Neville (Interference), 14:11.

Third Period—4, BSU, Soucier 2 (Heller, Muck), 3:45; 5, BSU, L.Fitzgerald (Harms, Muck) 5:52; 6, BSU, Bauman (Muck) 19:00. Penalties—Tech, Smith (Holding), 17:53; BSU, G.Fitzgerald (Slashing) 17:53; Tech, Neville (Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 2 minutes), 19:30; Tech, Neville (Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 10 minutes), 19:30; Tech, Smith (Slashing), 20:00.