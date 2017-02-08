Center Dexter Werner, the Bison men's basketball conductor, did enough offensively with 12 points but more importantly defensively didn't let SDSU star Mike Daum take control of the show. The 6-foot-9 Summit scoring leader still had his points, but the Bison had more around Werner in taking an 82-65 victory before 4,805 fans.

NDSU improved to 8-3 in the conference with third-place Denver coming to Fargo on Saturday afternoon. It was a simple message, Werner said, that was handed to the players.

"Find a way to win," he said.

Guard A.J. Jacobson did just that with 26 points and 12 rebounds—the first career double-double for the 6-6 junior. That came after a 2-of-11 showing in a home loss to South Dakota last Saturday.

"Sometimes the shots are just not going to fall, but I just try to go out there and be confident every game," Jacobson said. "Maybe it was my day a little bit but I try to play the same every day."

Daum surpassed his average of 23.8 points with 26. But it also took him a whole lot of effort in making 7 of 17 field goals. The key stat: The Jacks shot just 37 percent.

"Just proud of our group as a whole overall," said Bison head coach Dave Richman.

The Bison for the most part accomplished their mission on Daum in the first half, holding him to 4 of 10 shooting and 14 points. Nobody else on SDSU was particularly effective and NDSU went into halftime with a 41-32 lead.

That advantage was never seriously threatened in the final 20 minutes.

It was a matter if NDSU's three-centers-on-one guy defensive scheme would hold. Dylan Miller started the game and got two fouls within the first three minutes. He yielded to Werner, as usual, and Werner escaped the first half with one foul.

That wasn't the case for third-string center Spencer Eliason, who had two fouls in his three first-half minutes.

"Physically, they did a really good job, they made his catches tough," said SDSU head coach T.J. Otzelberger. "They didn't let him catch it deep around the paint and I think they forced him out. We're spoiled on our end because he scores the ball so easily. It's hard to say he wasn't at his best with 26 (points) and 7 (rebounds) but we come to expect Mike offensively shooting 60 percent and above."

A more defensive-team oriented approach on Daum in the first seven minutes of the second half gave NDSU breathing room to make a surge, which it did thanks to a 14-0 run. Jacobson's 3-pointer and Werner's spin move underneath forced an SDSU time out, with Khy Kabellis' long trey after the short break making it 61-42 with 13 minutes remaining.

"We came unglued," Otzelberger said.

SDSU switched to a zone defense that stalled the Bison offense, and the Jackrabbits took advantage with nine straight. But freshman Jared Samuelson ended five straight scoreless minutes for NDSU with a 3-pointer and it was 64-51 with 8:02 left.

"That kid isn't scared of any moment," Richman said.

Kabellis finished with 16 points and looked more aggressive running the Bison offense. Paul Miller matched Werner's 12 points.

"They took Paul out of the game but he didn't force things," Richman said. "Paul's winning play for us was to be a decoy."

SDSU (12-15, 5-7 Summit): Tellinghuisen 6-14 2-2 17, Daum 7-17 8-10 26, Howell 5-13 4-6 13, Severyn 1-6 1-2 4, Orris 1-3 0-2 2, Flatten 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-3 0-1 2. Totals: 21-57 15-23 65.

NDSU (16-8, 8-3 Summit): Jacobson 8-13 7-7 26, D. Miller 0-1 0-0 0, P. Miller 3-6 6-8 12, Dupree 4-7 0-0 8, Kabellis 6-13 0-0 16, Samuelson 2-4 0-0 6, Geu 0-0 0-0 0, Ward 1-5 0-0 2, Eliason 0-0 0-0 0, Werner 6-9 0-0 12. Totals: 30-58 13-15 82.

Halftime: NDSU 41, SDSU 32. Total fouls: SDSU 17, NDSU 17. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: SDSU 31 (Daum 7); NDSU 38 (Jacobson 12). 3-point goals: SDSU 8-22 (Tellinghuisen 3-8, Daum 4-8, Severyn 1-5, Flatten 0-1); NDSU 9-22 (Jacobson ,3-6 P. Miller 0-2, Dupree 0-1, Kabellis 4-8, Ward 0-1, Samuelson 2-4). Assists: SDSU 11 (Howell, King 3); NDSU 11 (three with 3). Turnovers: SDSU 10 (Daum, Howell 4); NDSU 11 (Kabellis, Ward 3). A-4,805.