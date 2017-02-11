Metro high school hockey roundup

Ethan Frisch scored two goals for the Spuds, which improves their overall record to 18-3-3. Cole O'Connell had three assists and Lance Leonard had 18 saves for the Spuds.

Grand Rapids falls to 16-7-1 overall.

GIRLS

Fargo Davies 4, Dickinson 2

DICKINSON, N.D.—Davies scored three goals in the third period to capture a win at Dickinson Saturday.

Kylie Schafer has two goals and one assist for Davies while Annika Mogck had one goal and an assist. Sydney Peterson had 16 saves for Davies.

With the win, Davies improves to 15-7 overall. Dickinson falls to 4-14 overall.

Fargo North-South 6, Williston 1

WILLISTON, N.D.—Josie Heil scored two second-period goals to spark North-South to a road win on Saturday.

Other North-South players who scored were Anna Erickson, Katelyn Arman, Karenna Grothmann and Mackenzie Hanson.

North-South, which beat Williston 11-1 on Jan. 6, improves to 18-5 overall. Williston falls to 8-13 overall.

Minot 6, West Fargo 3

MINOT, N.D.—Minot improved its overall record to 15-6 with a win over West Fargo.

West Fargo, which beat Minot 6-3 on Jan. 6, falls to 13-8 overall.

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5, Moorhead 3

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn.—Sartell-Sauk Rapids defeated Moorhead 5-3 in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota Class 2A, Section 8 tournament on Saturday.

Moorhead's season ends with a 9-14-3 overall record.

Sartell-Sauk Rapids improves to 18-6-2 overall.