Dragons men add to North Division championship streak

MSUM (22-4, 17-3 NSIC) earned a share of both the North Division and overall NSIC championships with the victory paired with Northern State and Southwest Minnesota State losses.

Bemidji State earned a 63-59 victory at Northern State, while Augustana scored a 97-79 win at Southwest Minnesota State. The Dragons have won four consecutive North Division crowns.

"It's definitely special to build some tradition," said Dragons senior Aaron Lien, who is from Moorhead. "It's been an honor to be part of such a great program and a program that's still on the rise."

The Dragons have a two-game lead over Northern State in the North Division and South Division leaders Southwest Minnesota State and Upper Iowa with two games to play in the regular season. The Dragons also shared the overall league crown in 2014-15.

"Four straight years, that's the thing I'm most proud about," Dragons head coach Chad Walthall said of four consecutive North crowns. "It says something about the guys who were here before and what they built. To win four straight, that's pretty special."

The Dragons pulled away from the Golden Eagles on Saturday by scoring 57 points in the second half. MSUM shot 64 percent (25 of 39) from the floor in the second half and 59 percent (42 of 71) from the field for the game.

Dragons freshman Matt Anderson scored 10 consecutive points during one stretch in the second half. That fueled a 13-0 MSUM run. Freshman guard Johnny Beeninga capped that surge with a 3-pointer that staked MSUM to an 85-57 lead with 6 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.

"Once we get going, it's hard to stop us," said Dragons senior Ayob Ayob, who scored 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field.

The Dragons had five players score in double digits, including three seniors: Lien, Ayob and Matt Nelson. Nelson had 10 points, including two thunderous dunks. Senior guard Jon Doss added nine points (including two dunks) and three steals.

"It's really emotional, but you've got to put your emotions aside and let the game continue," Ayob said of senior night.

Kretchman broke the program's career assists record in the second half with an assist on an Anderson basket that gave the Dragons a 76-57 lead with 8:47 remaining. The 6-foot point guard has 440 career assists, breaking Jordan Riewer's record of 438.

"Tanner, he's a great player," Ayob said. "He sees everybody on the court. He's a great point guard."

MSUM shot a combined 62 percent (83 of 133) from the floor in its home weekend wins against Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston. The Dragons earned a 102-78 victory against Bemidji State on Friday. MSUM closes out the regular season next weekend with games at St. Cloud State and Minnesota-Duluth.

"It's been an awesome ride and hopefully we'll keep it going, too," said Lien, who has played on all four North Division championship teams.

UMC (7-19, 3-17 NSIC): Johnson 3-6 0-2 6, Smith 7-11 1-2 15, Cleary 5-16 5-5 16, Critchley 3-7 2-2 9, Knickerbocker 2-7 1-2 6, Gamble 2-6 0-1 5, Hall 1-2 2-4 4, Viken 0-0 0-0 0, Hollcraft 1-2 1-2 4, Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Rounds 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-61 12-20 68.

MSUM (22-4, 17-3): Ayob 5-7 0-0 13, Nelson 4-5 2-3 10, Kretchman 6-12 2-3 17, Doss 4-12 0-0 9, Lien 4-9 2-2 13, Beeninga 2-5 1-3 6, Olson 1-1 0-0 3, Anderson 7-9 0-0 14, Bussman 1-1 0-0 2, Hines 2-3 0-0 4, Dorow 0-0 0-0 0, Puondak 2-3 0-0 4, Park 4-4 0-0 8. Totals 42-71 7-11 103.

Half: MSUM 46, UMC 36. 3-point goals: UMC 6-20 (Cleary 1-6, Critchley 1-3, Knickerbocker 1-2, Gamble 1-4, Hollcraft 1-2, Rice 0-2, Rounds 1-1), MSUM 12-29 (Ayob 3-4, Kretchman 3-6, Doss 1-8, Lien 3-6, Beeninga 1-2, Olson 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Hines 0-1). Total fouls: UMC 15, MSUM 21. Fouled out: Park. Rebounds: UMC 31 (Knickerbocker 7), MSUM 44 (Anderson 13). Assists: UMC 9 (Cleary 3), MSUM 19 (Kretchman 7). Steals: UMC 3 (Smith 2), MSUM 5 (Doss 3). Turnovers: UMC 9 (Cleary 3), MSUM 7 (three players with 2). A-1,414.