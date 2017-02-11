Green Bay tops Force in a shootout
FARGO—Matt Jennings scored in the shootout to give Green Bay a 3-2 win over the Fargo Force Saturday in a United State Hockey League game before 3,472 fans at Scheels Arena.
The Force were unable to score on their three shootout chances.
The Force built a 2-1 lead with second-period goals from Lukas Kalble and Christiano Versich. But Green Bay's Brody Stevens tied it up early in the third period with an unassisted goal.
The Force fall to 24-15-2 while Green Bay improves to 22-16-2.