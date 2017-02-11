Metro high school basketball roundup

Grand Rapids improves to a 16-5 overall record while Moorhead falls to 3-17 overall.

West Fargo 75, Devils Lake 70

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.-- Raiden Forrest and Joe Pistorius each scored 22 points as West Fargo hung on for an Eastern Dakota Conference win Saturday.

Forrest made 5 of 8 field goals and 9 of 10 free throws while Pistorius made 9 of 22 field goals. Habonamin Simon added 14 points while Michael Yeaney pulled down 7 rebounds for the Packers.

Jacob Mertens led Devils Lake with 27 points while Zach Dahler scored 24.

West Fargo, which beat Devils Lake 82-71 on Dec. 2, improves to 15-3 overall. Devils Lake falls to 11-7 overall.

Pelican Rapids 70, Moorhead Park Christian 67

FARGO—Jacob Gottenborg scored 17 points and Oakley Kress added 16 points as Pelican Rapids won its sixth game of the year by posting a win over Moorhead Park Christian in a game played Saturday at the Fargo Civic Center.

Pelican Rapids improves to 6-15 overall.

Park Christian, which falls to 7-13, was led by Ryan Kerr's 20 points while Jared Motschenbacher and Brock Aamodt each scored 14 points.

Sauk Centre 76, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74

ALEXANDRIA, Minn.—Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Kyle Rothschild surpassed the 1,000-point career mark but it wasn't enough to beat Sauk Centre in a Saturday game played in Alexandria.

D-G-F's overall record falls to 8-12 while Sauk Centre improves to 15-5.

GIRLS

Moorhead 65, West Fargo Sheyenne 55

WEST FARGO—Moorhead won its fourth straight game and improved its overall record to 16-6 with a win at West Fargo Sheyenne.

Sheyenne, coming off of Friday night's 75-73 upset over Wahpeton, sees its record fall to 8-10.

West Fargo 64, Devils Lake 37

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Akealy Moton scored 25 points to help West Fargo win for the 12th time in its last 13 games.

Moton, who has committed to play at North Dakota, also had six rebounds and three steals. Gabby DuBois scored 11 points while Mariah Schatz and Morgan Foss each scored nine points for the Packers.

West Fargo, which beat Devils Lake 86-81 on Jan. 6, improves its overall record to 14-4.

Devils Lake, which falls to 7-11 overall, was led by Mattea Vetsch who scored 10 points.

Sauk Centre 66, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 47

ALEXANDRIA, Minn.—Sauk Centre defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66-47 on Saturday.

Sauk Centre improves to 20-1 overall; its only loss was a 68-64 setback to Anoka on Dec. 3.

D-G-F, which won its previous seven games, falls to 15-8 overall.