Bison wrestlers claim a win at Wyoming

In the first of two battles between nationally-ranked wrestlers, No. 4-ranked 125-pound senior Josh Rodriguez became the third NDSU wrestler to reach 20 wins this season with a 14-5 major decision over No. 15-ranked Drew Tempelman. Rodriguez stands at 20-1 overall, 17-1 in duals.

NDSU's No. 7-ranked 157-pounder Clay Ream stopped the run with an 8-3 decision over No. 19 Archie Colgan. Ream used a pair of first period takedowns to go ahead 4-1. He improved to 21-3 overall and 16-1 in duals.

174: Kyle Pope (W) dec. Urbach, 10-5. 184: McNutt (NDSU) dec. Polson, 11-5. 197: Eaton (NDSU) pinned Smith, 3:06. 285: Tynan (NDSU) dec. Tribble, 2-1. 125: Rodriguez (NDSU) dec. Templeman, 14-5. 133: Sykora (NDSU) tech. fall Woodburn, 16-0. 141: Meredith (W) pinned Nein, 1:42. 149: Mendenhall (W) dec. Friedman, 13-4. 157: Ream (NDSU) dec. Colgan, 8-3. 165: Ashworth (W) dec. Fogarty, 6-2.