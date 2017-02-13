The Dragons women have clinched the overall and North Division crowns outright, while the men have earned at least a share of both the overall and North Division championships with two games remaining in the regular season.

Southwest Minnesota State is the last school to win both the men's and women's overall NSIC league championships, during the 2000-01 season. The Dragons are only the fourth program to win both men's and women's overall titles in the same season since the NSIC formed prior to the 1992-93 basketball season.

"I think it says a lot about our consistency," Dragons men's head coach Chad Walthall said. "Over a 22-game (conference) schedule, you have to be pretty consistent. That's a lot of conference games. That's the most impressive part of it."

The NSIC has 16 men's and women's teams that are divided into two eight-team divisions. The league was at 10 teams in 2000-01 when Southwest Minnesota State won both. Northern State won both men's and women's regular-season crowns in 1994-95 and 1997-98. The NSIC was at seven teams in both of those seasons.

"If you really look at it, it's a rarity. It's pretty amazing," Dragons women's head coach Karla Nelson said. "There are a lot of things that have to go right for something like this to happen."

The Dragons men (22-4, 17-3 NSIC) and women (21-3, 18-2) have combined for a 35-5 conference record heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

MSUM plays doubleheaders at St. Cloud State and Minnesota-Duluth on Friday and Saturday. The Dragons men can win the North Division and overall championships outright with wins in either of those final games or losses by the teams chasing them for the North and overall crowns.

"For the most part, we're fortunate that our teams have weathered some storms and played some pretty consistent basketball," Nelson said. "It's pretty difficult to do right now considering the level of play on both (men's and women's) sides is pretty competitive."

Walthall said the size of the league makes it difficult for one school to win both overall championships within a given season.

"When you look at our league, 16 teams that's a lot of teams," Walthall said. "For both men's and women's that's 30 teams other than us. ... That's a pretty impressive situation."

The NSIC Tournament starts on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and the MSUM men's and women's teams are set to host opening-round games before the tournament shifts to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

"What we've put together as a combined program is phenomenal and hopefully we can both keep winning," Nelson said. "Both Chad and I have to be grateful that institutionally we've made a big commitment to men's and women's basketball."