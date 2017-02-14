Olympic swimming champions to be at Moorhead clinic
MOORHEAD—Two Olympic swimming champions, Ian Crocker and Breeja Larson, will be part of the Mutual of Omaha Breakout Swim Clinic that will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at Moorhead High School.
Crocker is an American swimmer who was a five-time Olympic medalist and former world record holder. Larson is an American swimmer who was an Olympic gold medalist in the 4x100 medley relay in the 2012 London Olympics.
The Mutual of Omaha Breakout Swim Clinic visits more than 100 cities a year. Saturday's event is an in-water stroke technique clinic for ages 8 to 11 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and ages 12 to 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost per swimmer is $85.
If interested, you can register at www.marlinsswimminganddiving.org.