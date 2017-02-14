RedHawks re-sign three players from last year's team
FARGO—The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks baseball club has re-signed righthanded pitcher Jose Almarante, centerfielder Kes Carter and lefthanded pitcher Will Solomon—a trio of players who played for the RedHawks last season.
Almarante had a 4-2 record with a 2.74 earned run average. Carter had a .280 batting average with 16 home runs and 57 RBI. Solomon, after joining the RedHawks in June, had a 6-3 record with a 5.15 ERA.
The RedHawks now have 14 players under contract for the upcoming season.