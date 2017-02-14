Search
    RedHawks re-sign three players from last year's team

    By Kevin Schnepf Today at 3:54 p.m.

    FARGO—The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks baseball club has re-signed righthanded pitcher Jose Almarante, centerfielder Kes Carter and lefthanded pitcher Will Solomon—a trio of players who played for the RedHawks last season.

    Almarante had a 4-2 record with a 2.74 earned run average. Carter had a .280 batting average with 16 home runs and 57 RBI. Solomon, after joining the RedHawks in June, had a 6-3 record with a 5.15 ERA.

    The RedHawks now have 14 players under contract for the upcoming season.

    Kevin Schnepf
    Kevin Schnepf is the sports editor for The Forum. He has been working at The Forum since 1986.
