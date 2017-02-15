Skarperud's goal lifts Davies to 1-0 win over North

Eagles goalie Jared Winter stopped 18 shots in gaining his second shutout of the season against North.

Davies struck first and got the game's only goal with 30 seconds left in the first period when Skarperud nabbed a loose puck at center ice and scored with a backhanded shot.

Both North and Davies had apparent goals disallowed in the second period and the Eagles took their 1-0 advantage to the final 17 minutes.

The Spartans held the Eagles off thanks in part to goalie Ryley Pladson's 32 saves.

Davies improved to 15-7 overall in beating the Spartans for the third time this season. Davies will play Red River in a Friday semifinal game, with the winner advancing to next week's state tournament at Scheels Arena.

North is 4-17-1 heading into Friday's loser-out bracket game against West Fargo.

Devils Lake 3, Fargo South-Shanley 0

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Devils Lake, which split two regular-season games with Fargo South-Shanley, shutout the Bruins in the two team's third meeting of the season.

Tommy Reslock scored a first-period goal and a third-period goal for Devils Lake. Ryan Reule closed out the scoring with a third-period goal.

Devils Lake, which beat South-Shanley 4-2 on Nov. 29 but lost to the Bruins 3-0 on Jan. 14, improves its overall record to 15-7.

Devils Lake will take on unbeaten Grand Forks Central in Friday's semifinal game, with the winner advancing to next week's state tournament at Scheels Arena.

South-Shanley, which falls to 10-11-1 overall, will play Grafton-Park River in Friday's consolation semifinal game. South-Shanley goalie Benjamin Bryant had 30 saves.

Grand Forks Red River 9, West Fargo 2

GRAND FORKS—Luke LaMoine and Riley Thingvold each scored two goals to spark Red River to its opening-round win over West Fargo.

Red River also got goals from Max Johnson, Braden Costello, Tyler Savage, Reed Olson and Henry Fosse. Red River, which beat West Fargo 9-1 and 7-1 during the regular season, improves its overall record to 20-2. The Roughriders will play Fargo Davies in a Friday semifinal game.

"The only difference is that we got 20 shots on their net this time and the other two times this season is we got only eight and nine," said West Fargo coach Tim Capouch said of Red River, whose only two losses are to unbeaten Grand Forks Central. "Red River and Central are head and shoulders above anyone else in the east,."

West Fargo, which falls to 3-18-1, got goals from Brody Sherod and Sterling Morin. The Packers will play Fargo North in a consolation semifinal game Friday.

Grand Forks Central 16, Grafton-Park River 1

GRAND FORKS—Grand Forks Central left little doubt why its unbeaten this season, scoring seven first-period goals enroute to a 16-1 opening-round win over Grafton-Park River.

Grant Johnson scored three goals while Zachary Murphy, Lucas Kanta and Cameron Olstad each scored two goals for Central.

Central, which beat Grafton-Park River 7-0 and 12-1 during the regular season, improves its overall record to 22-0. Central will play Devils Lake in Friday's semifinal game.

Grafton-Park River, which falls to 4-18 overall, got its lone goal from Wyatt Wardner. Grafton-Park River will play Fargo South-Shanley in Friday's consolation semifinal game.