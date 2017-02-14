Twins' Perkins encouraged after first bullpen

"That's a good first step," Perkins said. "That was good to get out with probably a little more intensity than I imagined. To feel like I could push it is exciting."

Set to take Wednesday off from throwing before long-tossing again on Thursday, Perkins had some anxious moments over the weekend after canceling a planned bullpen session on Feb. 10. He used air quotes around the word "setback," but it wasn't ideal when he felt soreness in his teres minor, one of the rotator cuff muscles involved in the external rotation of the shoulder joint.

"I think it had been bugging me longer than I thought," Perkins said. "I just thought it was part of rehabbing and a little discomfort, but I think it had been lingering for a while, a month or so maybe. I forgot what it was like to feel good."

Having hit every marker on his rehab calendar since June 23 surgery to repair a torn labrum, Perkins figures it was inevitable he'd have to back off at some point. The good news is Tuesday's moderate-intensity throwing session presented no challenges, physical or otherwise.

"They say that when you have the front of your shoulder fixed, eventually you're going to develop some sort of soreness or something in the back," Perkins said. "It was bound to happen. It's just how your arm works. It was a matter of time before something happened."

Perkins, who threw as usual under the eye of rehab coordinator Lanning Tucker, noted he was able to get about 7 months into an eight-month rehab schedule before he had to scale back a bit.

"I was lucky with that," he said. "The whole thing had been laid out, and so you try to get through it that way and it doesn't always work. I don't think anyone's ever done that. I had a little soreness, and it went away in a couple days."

A three-time all-star set to turn 34 on March 2, Perkins is entering the last guaranteed year of a contract extension he signed in the spring of 2014. He anticipates throwing his next bullpen session on Friday or Saturday but will be careful not to look too far ahead.

"I'm taking it day by day. I'm not getting that far ahead," he said. "I got too far ahead last week. I was thinking about that bullpen a week before I threw it. You've got to focus on something when you've gone that long. I'm not going to do that. I'm going to play catch on Thursday."

The Twins will be careful not to rush Perkins, who hasn't pitched since the opening week of the 2016 season. He figures to see his game action limited to back fields until the latter portion of spring training, and he said last month a season-opening stint on the disabled list is a possibility.

"I just want to continue to feel good," he said. "That will be my goal every day for the season — to come in and feel good. That will be a success if that's the case."