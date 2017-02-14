Metro high school boys basketball roundup

Drew Hagen led the Spuds with 29 points, breaking a school record for three-point shots made with nine.

Detroit Lakes improves to 11-8 overall, while Moorhead falls to 3-18.

Fargo Shanley 73, Fargo South 66

FARGO—Jacob Reinholz scored 19 points to lead Fargo Shanley over Fargo South 73-66 on Tuesday.

Siadu Conteh dropped 33 points for the Bruins.

Shanley, which defeated South 87-81 in overtime on Jan. 6, improves to 10-9 overall, while South falls to 6-12 overall.

Fargo Davies 71, Wahpeton 33

FARGO—Jake Paper recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Fargo Davies to a 71-33 victory over Wahpeton on Tuesday.

Joshua Darwin scored 12 points for Wahpeton.

Davies, which defeated Wahpeton 77-39 on Jan. 6, improves to 18-0 overall, while Wahpeton falls to 1-17 overall.

Pelican Rapids 65, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63

GLYNDON, Minn.—Oakley Kress tallied 28 points to lead Pelican Rapids to a 65-63 victory over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Tuesday.

Ethan Edeen scored 20 points for D-G-F.

Pelican Rapids, which lost to D-G-F 67-53 on Jan. 6, improves to 7-15 overall, while D-G-F falls to 8-13 overall.