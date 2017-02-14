Metro high school girls basketball roundup

Adie Wagner tallied 7 points for the Bruins.

After bouncing back from its 75-55 loss to Fargo Davies, Shanley improved to 14-5 overall. South, which lost to Shanley 65-36 on Jan. 6, fell to 0-18 overall.

Fargo North 58, Valley City 44

VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Mary Sam scored 23 points to lead Fargo North to victory over Valley City 58-44.

Taryn Dieterle tallied nine points for Valley City.

North improves to 3-15 overall. Valley City, which beat North 64-54 on Jan. 6, falls to 2-15 overall.

Wahpeton 60, Fargo Davies 59

WAHPETON, N.D.—Destiny Garcia scored 22 points for Wahpeton in the team's 60-59 win over Fargo Davies.

Alyssa Paper recorded 19 points for Davies.

Wahpeton has now won 10 of its last 11 games, improving its record to 14-4 overall. Davies, which came off a 75-55 win against Fargo Shanley, falls to 13-5 overall.

Moorhead 71, Detroit Lakes 52

MOORHEAD—Brooke Tonsfeldt recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Moorhead 71-52 over Detroit Lakes.

Emily Larson led the Lakers with 12 points.

Moorhead increased its winning streak to five games, improving to 17-6 overall. Detroit Lakes falls to 11-12 overall.