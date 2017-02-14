Metro high school girls basketball roundup
Fargo Shanley 84, Fargo South 30
FARGO—Reile Payne scored 26 points to help lift Fargo Shanley over Fargo South 84-30 on Tuesday in girls basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Adie Wagner tallied 7 points for the Bruins.
After bouncing back from its 75-55 loss to Fargo Davies, Shanley improved to 14-5 overall. South, which lost to Shanley 65-36 on Jan. 6, fell to 0-18 overall.
Fargo North 58, Valley City 44
VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Mary Sam scored 23 points to lead Fargo North to victory over Valley City 58-44.
Taryn Dieterle tallied nine points for Valley City.
North improves to 3-15 overall. Valley City, which beat North 64-54 on Jan. 6, falls to 2-15 overall.
Wahpeton 60, Fargo Davies 59
WAHPETON, N.D.—Destiny Garcia scored 22 points for Wahpeton in the team's 60-59 win over Fargo Davies.
Alyssa Paper recorded 19 points for Davies.
Wahpeton has now won 10 of its last 11 games, improving its record to 14-4 overall. Davies, which came off a 75-55 win against Fargo Shanley, falls to 13-5 overall.
Moorhead 71, Detroit Lakes 52
MOORHEAD—Brooke Tonsfeldt recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Moorhead 71-52 over Detroit Lakes.
Emily Larson led the Lakers with 12 points.
Moorhead increased its winning streak to five games, improving to 17-6 overall. Detroit Lakes falls to 11-12 overall.