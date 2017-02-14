Wild pepper goal, but can't score against Ducks

Gibson stopped all 37 shots he faced as Minnesota peppered the Ducks net in all three periods, but was shut out at home for just the second time this season. Joseph Cramarossa had the lone goal for the Ducks (30-18-10), while Gibson recorded his fourth shutout of the season.

The Wild (37-13-6) had won their previous two meetings of the season vs. Anaheim, but fell behind early and were frustrated by Gibson throughout. Minnesota failed to score on five power plays in the game, coming within an inch of scoring when a long-range slap shot by defenseman Christian Folin hit the inside of the right post, sailed through the crease and to the side boards.

Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk had 22 saves in the loss.

The Ducks took a lead less than five minutes into the game when Cramarossa went hard to the net and was rewarded. Streaking down the right side, Corey Perry took a sharp angle shot that Dubnyk stopped, but produced a rebound he couldn't control. Cramarossa, who'd gotten to the top of the crease, slapped the loose puck home before the goalie could react. It was Cramarossa's first goal in more than a month.

Minnesota had the first two power plays of the game and out-shot Anaheim 13-8 in the opening period, but could not solve Gibson.

The Wild got two more power plays in the second period, and were thoroughly dominant throughout, out-shooting the Ducks 16-4. But Gibson repeatedly thwarted the Minnesota scoring chances.

It was the first shutout in more than a month for Gibson, who blanked Dallas on Jan. 10, and the win allowed Anaheim to close its six-game road trip with a 2-3-1 mark.

Anaheim lost top-line left winger Antoine Vermette with 12:27 to play in the third period after he was ejected for slashing linesman Shandor Alphonso.

NOTES: The Wild assigned F Tyler Graovac to Iowa of the American Hockey League after he cleared waivers. In 45 games with the NHL club this season, he has six goals. With his 6-foot-5 frame, there was some thought that he might be claimed by another team this close to the trade deadline but instead headed back to the minors. ... Ducks RW Jared Boll was a healthy scratch for the fourth time in Anaheim's last seven games. He has two assists in 38 games this season. ... Minnesota, which is in the midst of a franchise-record eight-game homestand, will next host the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Anaheim, which wrapped up a five-game trip on Tuesday, hosts the Florida Panthers on Friday. ... There was some speculation that Ducks D Sami Vatanen could return to the lineup after missing the previous four games with a lower-body injury, but he was scratched again.