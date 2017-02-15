Knicks retain top spot on Forbes’ list, Wolves 29th

The Knicks' value rose to $3.3 billion, up 10 percent from last year, as they continue reaping the rewards of a $1 billion renovation to Madison Square Garden, which produced new revenue opportunities from sponsorships and seating.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were ranked 29th out of the 30 teams at $770 million with a revenue of $154 million.

According to Forbes, the Knicks also posted an NBA-record operating profit of $141 million last season, despite a 32-50 season record. It was the first season of the team's new local cable deal with MSG, which paid $100 million in year one.

The Timberwolves had an operating income of $25.9 million.

The Los Angeles Lakers ($3 billion), Golden State Warriors ($2.6 billion), Chicago Bulls ($2.5 billion) and Boston Celtics ($2.2 billion) rounded out the top five.

The reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers were ranked 11th out of the league's 30 teams with a 9 percent jump in value to $1.2 billion.

The Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder all lost money last season due to excessive payrolls that triggered the luxury tax.

The average NBA team's value rose to $1.36 billion, a rise driven by the NBA's nine-year, $24 billion media deal with ESPN and TNT that kicked off this season, a new collective bargaining agreement ensuring seven years of labor peace and substantial international opportunities for the league.