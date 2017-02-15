Preps Plus: Moorhead's Schultz entering hall of fame

"He's a teacher at heart and he just loves being around the kids," said Moorhead girls head coach Emily Sell. "He has worn that hat for as long as I've known him. That's his staple. I think it's pretty awesome. I wish I could pull it off."

His current hat dates back to 2001, but there were decades of coaching Moorhead before that hat. For his nearly five decades of coaching Moorhead, Schultz, 70, will be inducted into the Minnesota Girls Hockey Association Hall of Fame on Feb. 24 in St. Paul.

"It was something, of course, you're not expecting," Schultz said. "It was a pleasant surprise. It's not something you plan on or even think it's going to happen. I'm very honored."

Schultz was 12 years old when he saw his first hockey game. It was on a black-and-white television in his home in Columbus, Ohio. Life in Ohio revolved around Ohio State football and basketball. Schultz had never seen anything like hockey.

"It was a nonstop game," Schultz said. "It was something different. It was a game that just kept going and never seemed to stop. I thought it looked like fun."

Two years later, Schultz and his family moved to Edina, Minn. Schultz first learned to skate as a freshman in high school. He never played high school hockey, but did play at Concordia, graduating in 1968 and getting a job teaching junior high science in Moorhead.

From 1968 until 1994 he coached in the Moorhead Youth Hockey Association. Since 1995, he's been on the bench as an assistant coach for the girls hockey team. He's missed one hockey season, when he served in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Two weeks after returning from Vietnam, Schultz was back in the classroom teaching.

This season, the week of "Senior Night," Schultz was supposed to be on bedrest due to an ulcer. He showed up to "Senior Night" and when the team yelled at him he said, "I had to be here for 'Senior Night.'"

As for his hat, which his wife bought for him in Germany, he and it aren't leaving the bench just yet.

"The biggest advice is you have to be yourself. You can't be someone else's style or personality," Schultz said. "If you're going to be a coach, you have to be yourself. The kids make all the memories, and they're the fun part of the game. That and the coaches I've had a chance to work with. Those are the things that keep pulling me back."

Forum area basketball rankings

(The Forum ranks area basketball teams based on what team has the best chance to win a state title in its respective class)

Boys

1. Ada-Borup

2. Perham

3. Fergus Falls

4. Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdal

5. Breckenridge

Girls

1. Wheaton-Herman-Norcross

2. Ada-Borup

3. Barnesville

4. Moorhead

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Otters get rematch with Alexandria

Fergus Falls' girls hockey team has seen this before. The Otters lost in the Class 1A, Section 6 championship game to Alexandria last season, along with the 2014 and 2013 seasons.

The Otters get the Cardinals again on the same stage Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. in St. Cloud.

"The title has to go through Alex every year and they have done a great job defending it," Fergus Falls coach Tim Lill said.

Alex has won 11 section championships since 2004, including the last four. Otters split the season series with the Cardinals, but Alex was without its starting goalie Sarah Finley and University of Minnesota-Duluth recruit and defenseman McKenzie Revering in the loss.

"We will need a couple of rebound/garbage goals, as Revering and Finley have returned to their lineup, and we won't beat either clean," Lill said. "If we can limit them to two, we will have a solid chance at dethroning them."