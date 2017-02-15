NHL suspends Nyquist for stick incident against Wild

Nyquist will forfeit $158,333.34 because of the disciplinary action, a result of spearing Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the face with his stick.

Because the Red Wings have a bye next week, Nyquist will not be eligible to return until March 4 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Nyquist, tied for third on the team in scoring with seven goals and 29 points, declined an in-person meeting with the NHL's Department of Player Safety and opted for a phone hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The incident stemmed from the first period of Sunday's game. Nyquist was hit in the back by Spurgeon and retaliated by lifting his stick to the defenseman's face, drawing blood on his left cheek.

In determining the punishment, the league noted that Nyquist was not careless or reckless but said his "actions could have resulted in a severe or even career-ending injury"

Nyquist, who has never received a major penalty in 317 career games, was assessed a four-minute double-minor for the infraction.

Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said Tuesday that he was hopeful Nyquist's clean history would be a factor in the severity and length of the suspension.

"I think you can argue a very strong case that the intent wasn't there," said Blashill.