The Fighting Hawks are 10-3 in the league and 15-8 overall as they prepare for road games Thursday night at Idaho State and Saturday at league power Weber State.

UND is a half game behind first-place Weber (10-2, 15-8). With a win tonight, UND would have a late-season showdown at Weber on Saturday for at least a share of the Big Sky lead.

"We're starting to slowly turn that corner and it's coming at the right time," said UND coach Brian Jones. "With five games left, we have to be playing our best basketball. This team has put itself in this position. They've won at home. They control their own destiny. That's the only thing you can bank on."

UND has won 10 of its past 12 games and has guaranteed itself a winning season. But there is a lot more at stake — a Big Sky title and berth in the NCAA Tournament. That's the ultimate prize for UND.

"We know we can grind out some wins against some really good teams," said UND center Carson Shanks, who recorded a double-double in the Fighting Hawks' win over Idaho last week. "We have three big games coming up on the road. We just have to take care of business."

Idaho State (3-9, 5-19) has struggled against UND, which is 9-0 against the Bengals since the Hawks joined the Big Sky in 2012.

"But they've been playing a lot better since we saw them at home," said Jones, referring to UND's 89-64 win on Jan. 21. "And Weber is always tough at home."

UND has never won at Weber, which defeated UND in overtime in the semifinal round of last year's Big Sky tournament in Reno, Nev.

But first things first.

"It's going to be a huge trip," said UND's Quinton Hooker, who leads the team in scoring (19.3 ppg). "We've set ourselves up pretty well. "We've stuck to our plan."