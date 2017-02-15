Bethel rolls past Concordia women
ARDEN HILLS, Minn.—Hannah Johnson poured in 24 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked five shots to lift Bethel to a 74-59 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women's basketball win over Concordia Wednesday night.
Greta Walsh led Concordia with 16 points while Jenna Januschka had 10 points.
CC 6 15 18 10--49
BU 15 18 21 20--74
CC (8-16 overall, 5-12 MIAC): Walsh 7-18 2-2 16, Rahman 2-2 3-3 7, Januschka 2-5 6-8 10, Wolhowe 1-4 2-2 4, Simmons 1-10 6-6 8, Mentzer 1-4 1-2 3, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Haiby 0-4 0-0 0, Forness 0-2 0-0 0, Ramberg 0-0 1-2 1, Duckstad 0-5 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Carney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-58 (FG), 21-25 (FT).
BU (20-4 overall, 15-2 MIAC): Moorse 2-5 4-6 8, A. Miller 3-8 2-6 8, Kirchoff 2-6 0-0 4, Johnson 7-13 9-10 24, Anderson 5-7 1-1 11, M. Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Vavra 0-0 0-0 0, Tjeerdsma 0-0 0-0 0, Barker 1-3 2-2 4, Bretoi 2-5 1-2 7, Reimer 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hanowski 0-0 0-0 0, Simpson 2-7 4-6 8, Sybrant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-54 (FG), 21-29 (FT).
Total fouls: CC 22, BU 18. Fouled out: Januschka, Simpson. 3-point goals: CC 0-8, BU 5-18 (Miller 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Bretoi 2-5). Rebounds: CC 44 (Simmons 10, Wolhowe 7), BU 36 (Johnson 10). Assists: CC 3 (Januschka 2), BU 10 (Moorse, 2, Kirchoff 2). Steals: CC 4 (Januschka 2), BU 11 (Moorse 3). Turnovers: CC 19 (Walsh 6, Wolhowe 5), BU 12 (Anderson 5). A--493.