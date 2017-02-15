Defenseman Olofsson starting to stand out for Wild

Folin was joking, of course, but he may be onto something.

"That's who everyone is saying he looks like," veteran defenseman Nate Prosser said. "He's a lefty. He's a smooth skater. He's got a similar stature. There are so many things about him that are like Brodin. That's a good player for him to model his game after, I guess."

Olofsson wasn't drafted solely because he looks like Brodin. The Wild used a second-round pick on Olofsson in the 2013 draft because they saw massive potential in the Swedish defenseman out of Colorado College.

Olofsson is starting to realize that potential after being called up from the minors last week. He has started the Wild's past four games, and with fellow defenseman Matt Dumba expected to be out until after the bye week, he is expected to start the next three games, too.

Not that he's getting comfortable.

"I try to take it day by day and be ready for every single practice, every single game," he said. "I can't ever be satisfied because that's when things start sliding."

Olofsson knows now is the time to leave an impression. In addition to averaging nearly 14 minutes a game, Olofsson has logged time on the power play recently, impressing coach Bruce Boudreau in the process.

Boudreau said Olofsson played his best game in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

"I felt like I was able to jump in a little bit more than I have in previous games," Olofsson said. "That comes with my mentality of playing defense first and making good breakout passes that led to more chances on offense. I also had some power-play time. I can feel my confidence building every game."

Olofsson might have reached this point earlier had it not been for a streak of injuries. He has torn the labrum in both of his shoulders — an injury that requires surgery as well as intensive rehab — which has limited his offseason workout regimens.

Olofsson also suffered a minor medial collateral ligament sprain in his right knee during the Traverse City Prospect Tournament last summer.

"It took me a while to get going even into the season," Olofsson said. "It was a big blow heading into training camp because I finally felt ready to go. ... Now I feel like I'm back at a point where I feel good. It's just a matter of keeping it going. ... I'm very grateful now to be healthy. It hasn't been easy. I've struggle very much with it. It's not easy to be away from the game. That positive mindset has stayed with me."

Now that he's finally playing in the NHL on a regular basis, Olofsson is learning a lot about his game.

After producing five goals and 16 assists in 45 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, Olofsson has been forced to refine so many of his skills to compete in the NHL.

"I'm learning that positioning is a big thing," he said. "I know the second I'm in the wrong place, I'm already beat. It's little things that I'm trying to work on every day in practice."

Olofsson has leaned on Prosser a lot in the early stages of his career. They have basically been tied at the hip during games since Olofsson was called up.

"We've had some good chemistry," Prosser said. "He's a smooth skater that makes the simple plays."

"He's really good with his feet," Folin added. "It's fun to see. He's moving the puck really well. ... He's a really good player. He's going to have a lot of success in this league."

Olofsson knows he isn't there yet, though.

"I couldn't ask for a better opportunity than I have right now," he said. "It's been wonderful. I have to make the most of it. I want to compete for a job. That's my mentality right now."