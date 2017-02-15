Bison women snap 8-game losing skid with win over Denver

Jacobson and Thunstedt combined to make five three-point field goals as the Bison ended an eight-game losing streak.

Kennedy Childers also scored 11 points for the Bison.

DU 14 18 7 19--58

NDSU 14 15 10 28--67

DU (6-20 overall, 3-10 MIAC): Poss 6-17 1-2 13, Johnson 2-8 5-6 9, Romanowski 3-10 1-2 8, Nelson 1-4 3-4 5, Spittel 0-1 2-2 2, Loven 2-7 2-2 8, Osborne 2-5 2-2 6, Simental 2-5 0-0 5, Alt 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 19-59 (FG), 16-20 (FT).

NDSU (6-20 overall, 4-9 MIAC): S. Jacobson 4-10 4-4 15, Thunstedt 3-8 7-7 15, Nudell 2-7 2-4 6, Jones 0-0 5-6 5, Spencer 2-6 0-0 4, Childers 4-11 2-2 11, Goodhope 3-7 0-0 8, R. Jacobson 1-1 0-0 2, Spier 0-3 1-2 1, Ogden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 19-55 (FG), 21-25 (FT).

Total fouls: DU 21, NDSU 17. 3-point goals: DU 4-14 (Romanwoski 1-4, Loven 2-3, Simental 1-3), NDSU 8-18 (S. Jacobson 3-5, Thunstedt 2-3, Childers 1-4, Goodhope 2-4). Rebounds: DU 42 (Osborne 11, Spittel 7), NDSU 35 (Jones 8). Assists: DU 8 (Nelson 2), NDSU 10 (Nudell 2, Spencer 2). Steals: DU 6, NDSU 4 (Thunstedt 2). Turnovers: DU 12 (Romanowski 3), NDSU 10 (S. Jacobson 6). A--438.