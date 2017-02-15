Bethel hands Concordia men third straight loss

Recommended for you

Derek Magnuson added 19 points while Trevor Hall had 16 and Brycen Wojta had 13 for Bethel.

Concordia, which lost its third straight game, got 33 points from Dylan Alderman. Austin Nelson added 15 points for the Cobbers.

CC (12-12 overall, 9-10 MIAC): Rund 0-3 0-0 0, Kinny 3-10 1-1 7, Alderman 12-20 6-11 33, Nelson 6-9 2-2 15, Heins 1-3 2-2 4, Larson 0-0 0-0 0, Saad 1-1 0-0 3, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Holen 0-0 0-0 0, Wolfe 2-4 2-4 6. Totals: 25-50 (FG), 13-20 (FT).

BU (19-6 overall, 15-5 MIAC): Wojta 4-13 3-3 13, Hall 7-14 2-2 16, Kingland 2-8 2-3 6, Magnuson 7-8 5-7 19, Tusler 9-15 3-3 25, Jenson 1-3 0-0 2, Fort 0-0 0-0 0, Hanson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-62 (FG), 15-19 (FT).

Halftime: Bethel 42, Concordia 33. Total fouls: CC 18, BU 19. Fouled out: Kinny. 3-point goals: CC 5-17 (Alderman 3-7, Nelson 1-4, Saad 1-1), BU 6-17 (Wojta 2-5, Tusler 4-4). Rebounds: CC 26 (Nelson 6, Wolfe 6), BU 38 (Magnuson 11, Hall 8). Assists: CC 8 (Rund 2, Kinny 2, Nelson 2), BU 10 (Hall 4). Steals: CC 3, BU 6 (Tusler 3). Turnovers: CC 10 (Kinny 5), BU 8 (Magnuson 3). A--817.