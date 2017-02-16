Canadian tennis star honors date request after Patriots rally in Super Bowl
NEW YORK -- Tennis star Genie Bouchard may have found love away from the court.
Bouchard kept her word after the Atlanta Falcons' historic 25-point collapse in Super Bowl LI, as she went out with a fan who asked her for a date on Twitter if the New England Patriots came back to win the game.
The 22-year-old Bouchard agreed to the stipulation on the heels of confidently saying that she knew the Falcons would win after their hot start. John Goehrke reached out to her by writing, "If Patriots win we go on a date?", and she responded "Sure."
With that in mind, Bouchard honored her bet as she joined Goehrke courtside at a Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets game on Wednesday night.
Bouchard was active on Twitter by posting a pair of photos of the two. She also told TMZ that "for sure" she'd have a second date with Goehrke.
"He's normal," Bouchard said. ""He's a normal man. ... It's complete luck. I'm so lucky."