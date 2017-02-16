Alexandria girls top Fergus Falls for section hockey title

The Cardinals (14-12-1 overall) got goals from Alexis Heckert, Megan Pesta and McKenna Ellingson. Ellie Anderson scored Fergus Falls' only goal, which tied the scored 1-1.

Fergus Falls called timeout with less than 90 second remaining and was able to pull its goalie with just over a minute to go. But the Otters, whose season ends with a 14-11-1 record, couldn't muster any quality shots.