UND men post road win at Idaho State

Crandall made 4 of 7 3-pointers, pulled down 9 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. Baldwin made 5- of 11 3-pointers.

UND also got 16 points from Drick Bernstine, 13 points from Quinton Hooker and 10 points from Cortez Seales.

UND (16-8 overall, 11-3 Big Sky): Bernstine 8-11 0-0 16, Avants 0-2 0-0 0, Crandall 6-12 2-2 18, Baldwin 6-13 1-3 18, Hooker 5-14 0-0 13, Walter 0-0 0-0 0, Shanks 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Seales 4-11 1-2 10. Totals: 30-64 (FG), 4-7 (FT).

ISU (5-20 overall, 3-10 Big Sky): Jones 2-7 4-4 8, Topalovic 5-10 2-3 12, Telfair 3-13 4-6 11, Boyd 6-9 6-6 19, Luzcando 1-4 2-4 5, Wilkinson 0-0 2-2 2, Lennox 1-3 0-0 2, Mocsan 1-2 0-0 2, Nakken 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 19-51 (FG), 20-25 (FT)>

Halftime: UND 40, ISU 33. Total fouls: UND 20, ISU 13. 3-point goals: UND 13-28 (Crandall 4-7, Baldwin 5-11, Hooker 3-8, Seales 1-2), ISU 3-17 (Telfair 1-4, Boyd 1-3, Luzcando 1-3). Rebounds: UND 35 (Crandall 9, Seales 9), ISU 31 (Topalovic 6, Telfair 6). Assists: UND 20 (Seales 6, Crandall 5), ISU 5 (Topalovic 2, Telfair 2). Steals: UND 10 (Seales 3), ISU 3 (Topalovic 2). Turnovers: UND 11 (Crandall 3), ISU 18 (Jones 4).