Metro high school basketball roundup
BOYS
Fargo Davies 89, Valley City 54
VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Fargo Davies had six players score in double-figures, led by Jake Paper's 13 points and 10 rebounds in its 89-54 victory over Valley City in boys basketball on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Levi Nix tallied 21 points for Valley City.
Davies, ranked No. 1 in this week's Class A poll, improves its overall record to 19-0.
Valley City falls to 5-12.
Fargo Oak Grove 82, Sargent Central 47
FORMAN, N.D.—Fargo Oak Grove defeated Sargent Central 82-47 on Thursday.
With the win, Oak Grove improves to 15-4 overall. Sargent Central falls to 4-14 overall.
GIRLS
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Breckenridge 64
GLYNDON, Minn.—Natalie Steichen led Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton with 24 points in a 74-64 victory over Breckenridge.
Sophie Aigner scored 14 points for the Cowgirls.
D-G-F, which beat Breckenridge 61-56 on Jan. 10, improves to 16-8 overall. Breckenridge falls to 11-13 overall.
Fargo Davies 72, Valley City 51
FARGO—Raegan Linster tallied 22 points for Fargo Davies in the team's 72-51 win over Valley City.
Taryn Dieterle recorded a double-double for Valley City with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Davies improves its overall record to 14-5. Valley City falls to 2-16.