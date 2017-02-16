Metro high school basketball roundup

Levi Nix tallied 21 points for Valley City.

Davies, ranked No. 1 in this week's Class A poll, improves its overall record to 19-0.

Valley City falls to 5-12.

Fargo Oak Grove 82, Sargent Central 47

FORMAN, N.D.—Fargo Oak Grove defeated Sargent Central 82-47 on Thursday.

With the win, Oak Grove improves to 15-4 overall. Sargent Central falls to 4-14 overall.

GIRLS

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Breckenridge 64

GLYNDON, Minn.—Natalie Steichen led Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton with 24 points in a 74-64 victory over Breckenridge.

Sophie Aigner scored 14 points for the Cowgirls.

D-G-F, which beat Breckenridge 61-56 on Jan. 10, improves to 16-8 overall. Breckenridge falls to 11-13 overall.

Fargo Davies 72, Valley City 51

FARGO—Raegan Linster tallied 22 points for Fargo Davies in the team's 72-51 win over Valley City.

Taryn Dieterle recorded a double-double for Valley City with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Davies improves its overall record to 14-5. Valley City falls to 2-16.