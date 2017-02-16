Search
    Metro high school basketball roundup

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:45 p.m.
    BOYS

    Fargo Davies 89, Valley City 54

    VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Fargo Davies had six players score in double-figures, led by Jake Paper's 13 points and 10 rebounds in its 89-54 victory over Valley City in boys basketball on Thursday, Feb. 16.

    Levi Nix tallied 21 points for Valley City.

    Davies, ranked No. 1 in this week's Class A poll, improves its overall record to 19-0.

    Valley City falls to 5-12.

    Fargo Oak Grove 82, Sargent Central 47

    FORMAN, N.D.—Fargo Oak Grove defeated Sargent Central 82-47 on Thursday.

    With the win, Oak Grove improves to 15-4 overall. Sargent Central falls to 4-14 overall.

    GIRLS

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Breckenridge 64

    GLYNDON, Minn.—Natalie Steichen led Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton with 24 points in a 74-64 victory over Breckenridge.

    Sophie Aigner scored 14 points for the Cowgirls.

    D-G-F, which beat Breckenridge 61-56 on Jan. 10, improves to 16-8 overall. Breckenridge falls to 11-13 overall.

    Fargo Davies 72, Valley City 51

    FARGO—Raegan Linster tallied 22 points for Fargo Davies in the team's 72-51 win over Valley City.

    Taryn Dieterle recorded a double-double for Valley City with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

    Davies improves its overall record to 14-5. Valley City falls to 2-16.

