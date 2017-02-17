Bison open baseball season with 10-4 win

Mason Pierzchalski had two hits—including a solo home run—and scored three runs for the Bison. Matt Elsenpeter went 2-for-2 with one run and Alec Abercrombie went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Starting pitcher Luke Lind got the win giving up four hits and four runs in five innings. Reliever Chris Choles pitched scoreless ball in the final four innings.