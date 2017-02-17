Bison open baseball season with 10-4 win
ITTA BENA, Miss.—Seven different players scored and drove in runs to help North Dakota State claim a 10-4 win over Mississippi Valley State in its college baseball season opener Friday.
Mason Pierzchalski had two hits—including a solo home run—and scored three runs for the Bison. Matt Elsenpeter went 2-for-2 with one run and Alec Abercrombie went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Starting pitcher Luke Lind got the win giving up four hits and four runs in five innings. Reliever Chris Choles pitched scoreless ball in the final four innings.