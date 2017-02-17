Dragon women defeat St. Cloud State in overtime

Center Drew Sannes and guard Jacky Volkert led the way with 22 and 21 points respectively with Sannes pulling down 13 rebounds and Volkert dishing 12 assists. Sannes' two free throws tied the game at 72-72 in regulation, with the Dragons withstanding a couple of St. Cloud field goal attempts in the final 30 seconds.

Field goals by Sannes and Morgan Ham in overtime stacked MSUM to a 78-74 advantage. St. Cloud cut it to a point with three free throws, but Volkert made it 80-77 with 20 seconds remaining with two free throws. The Huskies misfired from 3-point range with at 10 seconds and the Dragons got the rebound.

Natalie Van Wyhe made 1 of 2 free throws on the other end with seven seconds left to seal it for MSUM, which had already locked up the North Division title in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Dragons improved to 22-3 overall and 19-2 in the league.

Chelsea Nooker led the Huskies with 25 points.

MSUM 21 12 18 21 9—81

SC 17 16 25 14 5—77

MSUM (22-3 overall, 19-2 NSIC): Sannes 8-16 5-6 22, Volkert 7-13 6-7 21, Ham 6-7 1-1 13, Van Wyhe 4-9 1-4 12, Thorson 2-9 2-2 7, Selensky 2-4 0-1 4, Hintz 0-3 2-2 2, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Galegher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 29-63 17-23.

SC (11-14 overall, 9-12 NSIC): Nooker 8-19 7-7 25, MacDonald 7-24 5-6 23, Thomas 1-5 4-4 6, Christianson 2-5 0-0 6, Johnson 5-11 3-4 13, Happke 0-1 0-0 0, Doucette 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-69 19-21.

Total fouls: MSUM 17, SC 22. Fouled out: Thorson. 3-point goals: MSUM 6-21 (Sannes 1-4, Volkert 1-4, Van Wyhe 3-8, Thorson 1-5), SC 8-21 (Nooker 2-4, MacDonald 4-13, Christianson 2-3, Doucette 0-1). Rebounds: MSUM 50 (Sannes 13), SC 33 (Johnson 12). Assists: MSUM 23 (Volkert 12), SC 17 (MacDonald 6). Turnovers: MSUM 15 (Volkert 5), SC 6 (Nooker 3). A--1,123.