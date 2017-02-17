N.D. Class A wrestling tournament results

Third place

Mandan 45, Minot 28

113: Kleinknecht (Man) dec. Goodman, 9-3. 120: Berg (Man) pinned Hooker, 1:41. 126: Armstrong (Min) dec. Spilman, 13-5. 132: Reisenauer (Man) dec. Strandberg, 5-3. 138: Fleck (Man) dec. McClaanahan, 5-3. 145: Berger (Man) pinned Mortensen, 2:34. 152: Thompson (Min) pinned Fleck, 5:39. 160: Rudolph (Min) pinned Schlosser, 5:18. 170: Spilman (Man) pinned Rabe, 1:34. 182: Boehm (Man) pinned Mantz, :57. 195: Boehm (Man) pinned Jones, 4:00. 220: Swartwout (Min) pinned Vega, 2:33. 285: Huff (Min) pinned Pudwill, 2:11. 106: Mosbrucker (Man) pinned Armstrong, 4:55.

Fifth place

West Fargo 48, Fargo Davies 24

113: Weber (FD) dec. Heupel, 9-0. 120: Harms (WF) pinned Fry, :25. 126: Genova (WF) dec. Chloupek, 6-5. 132: Mohr (FD) pinned Bowles, :52. 138: Hettwer (WF) pinned Friederichs, 2:00. 145: Mairs (FD) pinned Fofanah, 1:50. 152: Franek (WF) won by forfeit. 160: Morris (FD) dec. Gravel, 10-9. 170: Pederson (WF) dec. Dralu, 10-7. 182: Shearer (WF) pinned Johnson, 2:50. 195: Gulland (WF) pinned Nsengyumia, 4:25. 220: Kringlie (WF) pinned Jones, 2:59. 285: Metz (WF) pinned Baguma, :51. 106: DeBlaere (FD) tech. fall Kringlie, 20-5.

Championship semifinals

Bismarck Century 42, Mandan 21

113: Kleinknecht (M) dec. Schulz, 7-2. 120: Barchenger (BC) tech. fall Berg, 21-5. 126: Bitz (BC) dec. Spilman, 4-0. 132: Coleman (BC) dec. Reisenauer, 3-2. 138: Rader (BC) pinned Amdorfer, 1:50. 145: Schultz (BC) pinned Fleck, 3:38. 152: Berger (M) dec. Pajimula, 3-2. 160: Bondeson (BC) dec. Fleck, 5-3. 170: Spilman (M) pinned Smith, 1:47. 182: Boehm (M) disqualification over Rants. 195: Rader (BC) pinned Boehm, 1:34. 220: Walter (BC) pinned Vega, 3:44. 285: Braun (BC) pinned Pudwill, :46. 106: Mosbrucker (M) dec. Radenz, 5-2.

Bismarck 28, Minot 26

113: Fettig (B) dec. Armstrong, 9-0. 120: Kaseman (B) dec. Goodman, 4-0. 126: Ripplinger (B) pinned Hooker, :42. 132: Armstrong (M) dec. DeBoer, 5-0. 138: Strandberg (M) dec. Schmidt, 12-3. 145: Mortensen (M) dec. Honeyman, 9-1. 152: Thompson (M) dec. Schmidt, 5-1. 160: Rudolph (M) dec. Wahl, 2-1. 170: Rabe (M) dec. Steckler, 9-5. 182: Bergquist (B) pinned Mantz, 1:31. 195: Jones (M) dec. Rath (B), 4-2. 220: Dockter (B) dec. Swartwout, 5-3. 285: Huff (M) dec. Hintz, 5-3. 106: Boese (B) pinned Rios, 1:06.

Consolation semifinals

Fargo Davies 58, Valley City 24

106: DeBlaere (FD) pinned Rogelstad, 1:00. 113: Weber (FD) dec. Schuldheisz, 14-3. 120: Fry (FD) won by forfeit. 126: Larson (VC) pinned Barth, :17. 132: Choupek (FD) won by forfeit. 138: Mohr (FD) won by forfeit. 145: Langer (VC) pinned Friederichs, 1:17. 152: Mairs (FD) pinned Peterson, 1:53. 160: Erlandson (VC) pinned Morris, 1:42. 170: Dralu (FD) pinned Redfearn, 1:38. 182: Johnson (FD) won by forfeit. 195: Tangen (VC) pinned Nsengyumia, 1:07. 220: Jones (FD) won by forfiet. 285: Baguma (FD) won by forfeit.

West Fargo 58, Wahpeton 19

113: Heupel (WF) pinned Owens, :43. 120: Harms (WF) pinned Truesdell, 1:15. 126: Thiel (W) dec. Bowles, 9-3. 132: Hettwer (WF) won by forfeit. 138: Wiek (W) pinned Ndikumenayo, 2:28. 145: Fofanah (WF) pinned Spanel, 5;44. 152: Franek (WF) pinned Lathrop, :28. 160: Pederson (WF) pinned Thiel, 5:19. 170: Deike (W) dec. Masumbuko, 10-2. 182: Shearer (WF) pinned Bjugstad, 4:51. 195: Thiel (W) pinned Gulland, 2:42. 220: Kringlie (WF) dec. Bajumpaa, 13-2. 285: Metz (WF) pinned Krump, :38. 106: Anderson (WF) pinned Heitkamp, 3:09.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Team totals

Bismarck 182.5, Bismarck Century 146.5, West Fargo 127, Mandan 125.5, Minot 123, Wahpeton 80.5, Fargo Davies 73, Bismarck St. Mary's 67, Turtle Mountain 63.5, Williston 55, Dickinson 54, Grand Forks Central 49, Valley City 46, Bismarck Legacy 35.5, Devils Lake 25, Fargo North 19, Jamestown 14.5, Fargo South 11, West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Grand Forks Red River 6.

106 pounds

Semifinals

Boese, Bismarck, dec. DeBlaere, Davies, 11-3; Barnhardt, St. Mary's, dec. Mosbrucker, Mandan, 5-3.

Consolation

Gurung, South, pinned Rogelstad, Valley City, 2:30; Johnsrud, Century, dec. Hoornaert, Sheyenne, 7-0; Fettig, Bismarck, pinned Thomas, South, 2:25; Anderson, West Fargo, dec. Lewis, GF Central, 9-2.

Radenz, Century, pinned Gurung, South, 2:39; Hansen, North, dec. Johnsrud, Century, 4-3; Berger, Dickinson, dec. Fettig, Bismarck, 4-2; Armstrong, Minot, pinned Anderson, West Fargo, 2:34.

113 pounds

Semifinals

Harms, West Fargo, dec. Kaseman, Bismarck, 6-4; Kleinknecht, Mandan, dec. Schultz, Century, 1-0.

Consolation

Schuldheisz, Valley City, pinned Jones, Williston, 2:54; Weber, Davies, pinned Piseno, GF Red River, 2:13; James, North, pinned Magnell, West Fargo, :33; McLeod, Turtle Mountain, dec. Fry, Davies, 7-5.

Goodman, Minot, pinned Schuldheisz, Valley City, 3:22; Weber, Davies, dec. Hermanson, Sheyenne, 9-7; Johnson, Dickinson, dec. James, North, 13-4; Johnson, Dickinson, dec. McLeod, Turtle Mountain, 7-5.

120 pounds

Semifinals

Ripplinger, Bismarck, pinned Slater, Williston, 1:08; Steidler, St. Mary's, dec. Barchenger, Century, 9-3.

Consolation

Gunther, Devils Lake, pinned Truesdell, Wahpeton, 2:11; Hooker, Minot, dec. Berg, Mandan, 19-11; Isassi, GF Central, dec. Barth, Davies, 8-6; Genova, West Fargo, pinned Egeland, GF Red River, 3:33.

Laducer, Turtle Mountain, dec. Gunther, Devils Lake, 21-7; Hooker, Minot, dec. Monatukwa, North, 15-10; Isassi, GF Central, pinned Berg, Dickinson, 1:00; Fraase, South, dec. Genova, West Fargo, 5-3.

126 pounds

Semifinals

Armstrong, Minot, dec. Bitz, Century, 15-5; DeBoer, Bismarck, pinned Larson, Valley City, 5:55.

Consolation

Humblle, GF Central, dec. Thiel, Wahpeton, 6-3; Gunter, Devils Lake, pinned Choupek, Dvies, 1:53; Welty, West Fargo, dec. Bowels, West Fargo, 14-7; LaRocque, Turtle Mountain, pinned Rohloff, GF Red River, :56.

Spilman, Mandan, pinned Humble, GF Central, :22; Davis, Legacy, dec. Gunther, Devils Lake, 14-3; McKenzie, Williston, pinned Welty, West Fargo, 1:19; Hatcher, Jamestown, dec. LaRocque, Turtle Mountain, 13-3.

132 pounds

Semifinals

Zerr, Turtle Mountain, pinned Strandberg, Minot, 1:37; Schmidt, Bismarck, dec. Coleman, Century, 1-0.

Consolation

Roaldson, Bismarck, pinned Hettwer, West Fargo, 3:40; Kliner, North, pinned Burchill, Wahpeton, 2:02; Fisk, Devils Lake, dec. Fuller, Legacy, 5-0; Stremick, North, pinned Hanson, GF Red River, 2:20.

Reisenauer, Mandan, pinned Roaldson, Bismarck, 4:44; Mohr, Davies, pinned Kliner, North, :25; Balboa, GF Central, pinned Fisk, Devils Lake, 2:09; Meschke, Dickinson, pinned Stremick, North, 2:13.

138 pounds

Semifinals

Schulz, Century, pinned Fleck, Mandan, 1:39; Wiek, Wahpeton, dec. Horswill, Williston, 6-4.

Consolation

Dionne, Turtle Mountain, dec. Faustin, West Fargo, 14-1; Dupre, Jamestown, pinned Worral, North, :31; Oen, GF Central, pinned James, North, 2:09; Kapeh, Sheyenne, dec. Peterson, GF Red River, 6-2.

Irwin, Dickinson, dec. Dionne, Turtle Mountain, 5-3; Braun, Jamestown, pinned Dupre, Jamestown, 1:59; McClaanahan, Minot, pinned Oen, GF Central, 2:11; Kapeh, Sheyenne, dec. Williams, GF Central, 13-7.

145 pounds

Semifinals

Mairs, Davies, dec. Isom, Williston, 7-4; Berger, Mandan, dec. Mortensen, Minot, 5-1.

Consolation

Alexander, Dickinson, pinned Spanel, Wahpeton, 2:47; Fofanah, West Fargo, dec. Schlichting, Sheyenne, 11-3; Vilandre, Devils Lake, pinned Bridgeford, GF Central, 3:31; Hanson, St. Mary's, dec. Schmidt, Bismarck, 8-6.

Alexander, Dickinson, dec. Nordby, Dickinson, 3-0; Langer, Valley City, pinned Fofanah, West Fargo, 3:33; Rader, Century, dec. Vilandre, Devils Lake, 3-1; Larimer, GF Red River, dec. Hanson, St. Mary's, 11-7.

152 pounds

Semifinals

Franek, West Fargo, pinned Irwin, Dickinson, 1:32; Pajimula, Century, dec. Frankhauser, Wahpeton, 4-3.

Consolation

Herz, Williston, pinned Gartner, Legacy, 1:23; Franchuck, St. Mary's, dec. Rance, Devils Lake, 8-6; Usher, Dickinson, pinned Hanson, GF Red River, 2:47; Gravel, West Fargo, pinned Bjornson, Devils Lake, 1:24.

Skaare, Davies, pinned Herz, Williston, 2:18; Thompson, Minot, pinned Franchuck, St. Mary's, :59; Fleck, Mandan, dec. Usher, Dickinson 4-1; Peterson, Valley City, pinned Gravel, West Fargo, 2:36.

160 pounds

Semifinals

Pederson, West Fargo, dec. Erlandson, Valley City, 9-6; Wahl, Bismarck, dec. Rudolph, Minot, 3-0.

Consolation

Haugen, GF Red River, dec. Norpel, Williston, 10-1; Thiel, Wahpeton, tech. fall Hassel, Jamestown, 16-0; Knowski, Devils Lake, pinned Seilo, South, 1:25; Bondeson, Century, dec. Pursley, GF Central, 6-0.

Morris, Davies, dec. Haugen, GF Red River, 6-1; Haugen, Dickinson, dec. Thiel, Wahpeton, 5-4; LaRocque, Turtle Mountain, pinned Knowski, Devils Lake, :58; Bondeson, Century, dec. Scheett, Legacy, 9-1.

170 pounds

Semifinals

Spilman, Mandan, dec. Rabe, Minot, 13-1; Deike, Wahpeton, pinned Turnquist, Williston, 5:58.

Consolation

Masumbuko, West Fargo, forfeit over Kvien, Valley City; Berry, St. Mary's, pinned Thompson, South, 2:25; Smith, Century, dec. Dralu, Davies, 9-1; Yantes, St. Mary's, tech. fall Stevens, GF Central, 18-3.

Estenson, Devils Lake, pinned Masumbuko, West Fargo, 4:50; Berry, St. Mary's, dec. Boswell, Dickinson, 6-4; Johnson, Davies, dec. Smith, Century, 5-3; Steckler, Bismarck, pinned Yantes, St. Mary's 2:20.

182 pounds

Semifinals

Shearer, West Fargo, pinned Boehm, Mandan, 3:04; Bergquist, Bismarck, disqualification Rants, Century.

Consolation

York, Davies, dec. Serumgard, Devils Lake, 5-3; Clark, Dickinson, pinned Mantz, Minot, 1:00; San, North, dec. Doeden, Williston, 8-6; Tangen, Valley City, pinned Farmer, Sheyenne, 3:14.

Wilkie, Turtle Mountain, pinned York, Davies, 4:54; Bjugstad, Wahpeton, pinned Clark, Dickinson, 2:01; Isler, GF Central, pinned San, North, 4:16; Tangen, Valley City, dec. Smith, Legacy, 2-0.

195 pounds

Semifinals

Rader, Century, dec. Jones, Minot, 11-4; Kaylor, Legacy, dec. Thiel, Wahpeton, 3-2.

Consolation

Nsengyumia, Davies, pinned Posten, GF Central, 2:16; Richter, St. Mary's, pinned Stauss, GF Red River, 3:38; DeCoteau, Turtle Mountain, forfeit Powers, Valley City; Gulland, West Fargo, pinned Grott, South, 4:15.

Rath, Bismarck, pinned Nsengyumia, Davies, 1:58; DeMarce, Devils Lake, dec. Richter, St. Mary's, 6-2; Horswill, Williston, pinned DeCoteau, Turtle Mountain, 1:37; England, Dickinson, pinned Gulland, West Fargo, 4:44.

220 pounds

Semifinals

Dockter, Bismarck, dec. Swartwout, Minot, 10-6; Terrill, GF Central, dec. Brown, St. Mary's, 13-3.

Consolation

Jones, Davies, pinned Scholl, Sheyenne, 1:45; Vega, Mandan, pinned Hernandez, GF Central, 2:22; Goulet, Turtle Mountain, dec. Krebs, Jamestown, 3-0; Jongeward, North, pinned Krump, Wahpeton, :36.

Walter, Century, pinned Jones, Davies, 3:17; Boehm, Mandan, pinned Vega, Mandan, 2:18; Goulet, Turtle Mountain, forfeit, Oestern, Valley City; Bajumpaa, Wahpeton, pinned Jongeward, North, 4:16.

285 pounds

Semifinals

Metz, West Fargo, pinned Brunelle, Turtle Mountain, :39; Braun, Century, dec. Baguma, Davies, 3-1.

Consolation

Aamold, North, pinned Howe, GF Central, :40; Harris, St. Mary's, pinned Roesler, Century, :43; Steinhauer, West Fargo, dec. Sullivan, GF Central, 11-6; Fraase, South, pinned Rerick, GF Red River, 1:21.

Pudwill, Mandan, pinned Aamold, North, 4:49; Huff, Minot, dec. Harris, St. Mary's, 4-0; Steinhauer, West Fargo, dec. Willenbring, Minot, 2:15; Fraase, South, dec. Hintz, Bismarck, 3-1.