N.D. Class A wrestling tournament results
DUAL RESULTS
Championship
Bismarck 33, Bismarck Century 28
113: Kaseman (B) pinned Schulz, 1:33. 120: Ripplinger (B) pinned Barchenger, :35. 126: DeBoer (B) dec. Bitz, 7-1. 132: Coleman (BC) dec. Schmidt, 6-4. 138: Rader (BC) dec. Roaldson, 6-0. 145: Schultz (BC) pinned Honeyman, 1:15. 152: Pajimula (BC) dec. Schmidt, 1-0. 160: Wahl (B) pinned Kress, :58. 170: Bondeson (BC) dec. Steckler, 9-5. 182: Bergquist (B) pinned Smith, 1:49. 195: Rader (BC) pinned Rath, 2:39. 220: Dockter (B) dec. Walter, 9-2. 285: Braun (BC) dec. Hintz, 9-1. 106: Boese (B) dec. Radenz, 6-0.
Third place
Mandan 45, Minot 28
113: Kleinknecht (Man) dec. Goodman, 9-3. 120: Berg (Man) pinned Hooker, 1:41. 126: Armstrong (Min) dec. Spilman, 13-5. 132: Reisenauer (Man) dec. Strandberg, 5-3. 138: Fleck (Man) dec. McClaanahan, 5-3. 145: Berger (Man) pinned Mortensen, 2:34. 152: Thompson (Min) pinned Fleck, 5:39. 160: Rudolph (Min) pinned Schlosser, 5:18. 170: Spilman (Man) pinned Rabe, 1:34. 182: Boehm (Man) pinned Mantz, :57. 195: Boehm (Man) pinned Jones, 4:00. 220: Swartwout (Min) pinned Vega, 2:33. 285: Huff (Min) pinned Pudwill, 2:11. 106: Mosbrucker (Man) pinned Armstrong, 4:55.
Fifth place
West Fargo 48, Fargo Davies 24
113: Weber (FD) dec. Heupel, 9-0. 120: Harms (WF) pinned Fry, :25. 126: Genova (WF) dec. Chloupek, 6-5. 132: Mohr (FD) pinned Bowles, :52. 138: Hettwer (WF) pinned Friederichs, 2:00. 145: Mairs (FD) pinned Fofanah, 1:50. 152: Franek (WF) won by forfeit. 160: Morris (FD) dec. Gravel, 10-9. 170: Pederson (WF) dec. Dralu, 10-7. 182: Shearer (WF) pinned Johnson, 2:50. 195: Gulland (WF) pinned Nsengyumia, 4:25. 220: Kringlie (WF) pinned Jones, 2:59. 285: Metz (WF) pinned Baguma, :51. 106: DeBlaere (FD) tech. fall Kringlie, 20-5.
Championship semifinals
Bismarck Century 42, Mandan 21
113: Kleinknecht (M) dec. Schulz, 7-2. 120: Barchenger (BC) tech. fall Berg, 21-5. 126: Bitz (BC) dec. Spilman, 4-0. 132: Coleman (BC) dec. Reisenauer, 3-2. 138: Rader (BC) pinned Amdorfer, 1:50. 145: Schultz (BC) pinned Fleck, 3:38. 152: Berger (M) dec. Pajimula, 3-2. 160: Bondeson (BC) dec. Fleck, 5-3. 170: Spilman (M) pinned Smith, 1:47. 182: Boehm (M) disqualification over Rants. 195: Rader (BC) pinned Boehm, 1:34. 220: Walter (BC) pinned Vega, 3:44. 285: Braun (BC) pinned Pudwill, :46. 106: Mosbrucker (M) dec. Radenz, 5-2.
Bismarck 28, Minot 26
113: Fettig (B) dec. Armstrong, 9-0. 120: Kaseman (B) dec. Goodman, 4-0. 126: Ripplinger (B) pinned Hooker, :42. 132: Armstrong (M) dec. DeBoer, 5-0. 138: Strandberg (M) dec. Schmidt, 12-3. 145: Mortensen (M) dec. Honeyman, 9-1. 152: Thompson (M) dec. Schmidt, 5-1. 160: Rudolph (M) dec. Wahl, 2-1. 170: Rabe (M) dec. Steckler, 9-5. 182: Bergquist (B) pinned Mantz, 1:31. 195: Jones (M) dec. Rath (B), 4-2. 220: Dockter (B) dec. Swartwout, 5-3. 285: Huff (M) dec. Hintz, 5-3. 106: Boese (B) pinned Rios, 1:06.
Consolation semifinals
Fargo Davies 58, Valley City 24
106: DeBlaere (FD) pinned Rogelstad, 1:00. 113: Weber (FD) dec. Schuldheisz, 14-3. 120: Fry (FD) won by forfeit. 126: Larson (VC) pinned Barth, :17. 132: Choupek (FD) won by forfeit. 138: Mohr (FD) won by forfeit. 145: Langer (VC) pinned Friederichs, 1:17. 152: Mairs (FD) pinned Peterson, 1:53. 160: Erlandson (VC) pinned Morris, 1:42. 170: Dralu (FD) pinned Redfearn, 1:38. 182: Johnson (FD) won by forfeit. 195: Tangen (VC) pinned Nsengyumia, 1:07. 220: Jones (FD) won by forfiet. 285: Baguma (FD) won by forfeit.
West Fargo 58, Wahpeton 19
113: Heupel (WF) pinned Owens, :43. 120: Harms (WF) pinned Truesdell, 1:15. 126: Thiel (W) dec. Bowles, 9-3. 132: Hettwer (WF) won by forfeit. 138: Wiek (W) pinned Ndikumenayo, 2:28. 145: Fofanah (WF) pinned Spanel, 5;44. 152: Franek (WF) pinned Lathrop, :28. 160: Pederson (WF) pinned Thiel, 5:19. 170: Deike (W) dec. Masumbuko, 10-2. 182: Shearer (WF) pinned Bjugstad, 4:51. 195: Thiel (W) pinned Gulland, 2:42. 220: Kringlie (WF) dec. Bajumpaa, 13-2. 285: Metz (WF) pinned Krump, :38. 106: Anderson (WF) pinned Heitkamp, 3:09.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Team totals
Bismarck 182.5, Bismarck Century 146.5, West Fargo 127, Mandan 125.5, Minot 123, Wahpeton 80.5, Fargo Davies 73, Bismarck St. Mary's 67, Turtle Mountain 63.5, Williston 55, Dickinson 54, Grand Forks Central 49, Valley City 46, Bismarck Legacy 35.5, Devils Lake 25, Fargo North 19, Jamestown 14.5, Fargo South 11, West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Grand Forks Red River 6.
106 pounds
Semifinals
Boese, Bismarck, dec. DeBlaere, Davies, 11-3; Barnhardt, St. Mary's, dec. Mosbrucker, Mandan, 5-3.
Consolation
Gurung, South, pinned Rogelstad, Valley City, 2:30; Johnsrud, Century, dec. Hoornaert, Sheyenne, 7-0; Fettig, Bismarck, pinned Thomas, South, 2:25; Anderson, West Fargo, dec. Lewis, GF Central, 9-2.
Radenz, Century, pinned Gurung, South, 2:39; Hansen, North, dec. Johnsrud, Century, 4-3; Berger, Dickinson, dec. Fettig, Bismarck, 4-2; Armstrong, Minot, pinned Anderson, West Fargo, 2:34.
113 pounds
Semifinals
Harms, West Fargo, dec. Kaseman, Bismarck, 6-4; Kleinknecht, Mandan, dec. Schultz, Century, 1-0.
Consolation
Schuldheisz, Valley City, pinned Jones, Williston, 2:54; Weber, Davies, pinned Piseno, GF Red River, 2:13; James, North, pinned Magnell, West Fargo, :33; McLeod, Turtle Mountain, dec. Fry, Davies, 7-5.
Goodman, Minot, pinned Schuldheisz, Valley City, 3:22; Weber, Davies, dec. Hermanson, Sheyenne, 9-7; Johnson, Dickinson, dec. James, North, 13-4; Johnson, Dickinson, dec. McLeod, Turtle Mountain, 7-5.
120 pounds
Semifinals
Ripplinger, Bismarck, pinned Slater, Williston, 1:08; Steidler, St. Mary's, dec. Barchenger, Century, 9-3.
Consolation
Gunther, Devils Lake, pinned Truesdell, Wahpeton, 2:11; Hooker, Minot, dec. Berg, Mandan, 19-11; Isassi, GF Central, dec. Barth, Davies, 8-6; Genova, West Fargo, pinned Egeland, GF Red River, 3:33.
Laducer, Turtle Mountain, dec. Gunther, Devils Lake, 21-7; Hooker, Minot, dec. Monatukwa, North, 15-10; Isassi, GF Central, pinned Berg, Dickinson, 1:00; Fraase, South, dec. Genova, West Fargo, 5-3.
126 pounds
Semifinals
Armstrong, Minot, dec. Bitz, Century, 15-5; DeBoer, Bismarck, pinned Larson, Valley City, 5:55.
Consolation
Humblle, GF Central, dec. Thiel, Wahpeton, 6-3; Gunter, Devils Lake, pinned Choupek, Dvies, 1:53; Welty, West Fargo, dec. Bowels, West Fargo, 14-7; LaRocque, Turtle Mountain, pinned Rohloff, GF Red River, :56.
Spilman, Mandan, pinned Humble, GF Central, :22; Davis, Legacy, dec. Gunther, Devils Lake, 14-3; McKenzie, Williston, pinned Welty, West Fargo, 1:19; Hatcher, Jamestown, dec. LaRocque, Turtle Mountain, 13-3.
132 pounds
Semifinals
Zerr, Turtle Mountain, pinned Strandberg, Minot, 1:37; Schmidt, Bismarck, dec. Coleman, Century, 1-0.
Consolation
Roaldson, Bismarck, pinned Hettwer, West Fargo, 3:40; Kliner, North, pinned Burchill, Wahpeton, 2:02; Fisk, Devils Lake, dec. Fuller, Legacy, 5-0; Stremick, North, pinned Hanson, GF Red River, 2:20.
Reisenauer, Mandan, pinned Roaldson, Bismarck, 4:44; Mohr, Davies, pinned Kliner, North, :25; Balboa, GF Central, pinned Fisk, Devils Lake, 2:09; Meschke, Dickinson, pinned Stremick, North, 2:13.
138 pounds
Semifinals
Schulz, Century, pinned Fleck, Mandan, 1:39; Wiek, Wahpeton, dec. Horswill, Williston, 6-4.
Consolation
Dionne, Turtle Mountain, dec. Faustin, West Fargo, 14-1; Dupre, Jamestown, pinned Worral, North, :31; Oen, GF Central, pinned James, North, 2:09; Kapeh, Sheyenne, dec. Peterson, GF Red River, 6-2.
Irwin, Dickinson, dec. Dionne, Turtle Mountain, 5-3; Braun, Jamestown, pinned Dupre, Jamestown, 1:59; McClaanahan, Minot, pinned Oen, GF Central, 2:11; Kapeh, Sheyenne, dec. Williams, GF Central, 13-7.
145 pounds
Semifinals
Mairs, Davies, dec. Isom, Williston, 7-4; Berger, Mandan, dec. Mortensen, Minot, 5-1.
Consolation
Alexander, Dickinson, pinned Spanel, Wahpeton, 2:47; Fofanah, West Fargo, dec. Schlichting, Sheyenne, 11-3; Vilandre, Devils Lake, pinned Bridgeford, GF Central, 3:31; Hanson, St. Mary's, dec. Schmidt, Bismarck, 8-6.
Alexander, Dickinson, dec. Nordby, Dickinson, 3-0; Langer, Valley City, pinned Fofanah, West Fargo, 3:33; Rader, Century, dec. Vilandre, Devils Lake, 3-1; Larimer, GF Red River, dec. Hanson, St. Mary's, 11-7.
152 pounds
Semifinals
Franek, West Fargo, pinned Irwin, Dickinson, 1:32; Pajimula, Century, dec. Frankhauser, Wahpeton, 4-3.
Consolation
Herz, Williston, pinned Gartner, Legacy, 1:23; Franchuck, St. Mary's, dec. Rance, Devils Lake, 8-6; Usher, Dickinson, pinned Hanson, GF Red River, 2:47; Gravel, West Fargo, pinned Bjornson, Devils Lake, 1:24.
Skaare, Davies, pinned Herz, Williston, 2:18; Thompson, Minot, pinned Franchuck, St. Mary's, :59; Fleck, Mandan, dec. Usher, Dickinson 4-1; Peterson, Valley City, pinned Gravel, West Fargo, 2:36.
160 pounds
Semifinals
Pederson, West Fargo, dec. Erlandson, Valley City, 9-6; Wahl, Bismarck, dec. Rudolph, Minot, 3-0.
Consolation
Haugen, GF Red River, dec. Norpel, Williston, 10-1; Thiel, Wahpeton, tech. fall Hassel, Jamestown, 16-0; Knowski, Devils Lake, pinned Seilo, South, 1:25; Bondeson, Century, dec. Pursley, GF Central, 6-0.
Morris, Davies, dec. Haugen, GF Red River, 6-1; Haugen, Dickinson, dec. Thiel, Wahpeton, 5-4; LaRocque, Turtle Mountain, pinned Knowski, Devils Lake, :58; Bondeson, Century, dec. Scheett, Legacy, 9-1.
170 pounds
Semifinals
Spilman, Mandan, dec. Rabe, Minot, 13-1; Deike, Wahpeton, pinned Turnquist, Williston, 5:58.
Consolation
Masumbuko, West Fargo, forfeit over Kvien, Valley City; Berry, St. Mary's, pinned Thompson, South, 2:25; Smith, Century, dec. Dralu, Davies, 9-1; Yantes, St. Mary's, tech. fall Stevens, GF Central, 18-3.
Estenson, Devils Lake, pinned Masumbuko, West Fargo, 4:50; Berry, St. Mary's, dec. Boswell, Dickinson, 6-4; Johnson, Davies, dec. Smith, Century, 5-3; Steckler, Bismarck, pinned Yantes, St. Mary's 2:20.
182 pounds
Semifinals
Shearer, West Fargo, pinned Boehm, Mandan, 3:04; Bergquist, Bismarck, disqualification Rants, Century.
Consolation
York, Davies, dec. Serumgard, Devils Lake, 5-3; Clark, Dickinson, pinned Mantz, Minot, 1:00; San, North, dec. Doeden, Williston, 8-6; Tangen, Valley City, pinned Farmer, Sheyenne, 3:14.
Wilkie, Turtle Mountain, pinned York, Davies, 4:54; Bjugstad, Wahpeton, pinned Clark, Dickinson, 2:01; Isler, GF Central, pinned San, North, 4:16; Tangen, Valley City, dec. Smith, Legacy, 2-0.
195 pounds
Semifinals
Rader, Century, dec. Jones, Minot, 11-4; Kaylor, Legacy, dec. Thiel, Wahpeton, 3-2.
Consolation
Nsengyumia, Davies, pinned Posten, GF Central, 2:16; Richter, St. Mary's, pinned Stauss, GF Red River, 3:38; DeCoteau, Turtle Mountain, forfeit Powers, Valley City; Gulland, West Fargo, pinned Grott, South, 4:15.
Rath, Bismarck, pinned Nsengyumia, Davies, 1:58; DeMarce, Devils Lake, dec. Richter, St. Mary's, 6-2; Horswill, Williston, pinned DeCoteau, Turtle Mountain, 1:37; England, Dickinson, pinned Gulland, West Fargo, 4:44.
220 pounds
Semifinals
Dockter, Bismarck, dec. Swartwout, Minot, 10-6; Terrill, GF Central, dec. Brown, St. Mary's, 13-3.
Consolation
Jones, Davies, pinned Scholl, Sheyenne, 1:45; Vega, Mandan, pinned Hernandez, GF Central, 2:22; Goulet, Turtle Mountain, dec. Krebs, Jamestown, 3-0; Jongeward, North, pinned Krump, Wahpeton, :36.
Walter, Century, pinned Jones, Davies, 3:17; Boehm, Mandan, pinned Vega, Mandan, 2:18; Goulet, Turtle Mountain, forfeit, Oestern, Valley City; Bajumpaa, Wahpeton, pinned Jongeward, North, 4:16.
285 pounds
Semifinals
Metz, West Fargo, pinned Brunelle, Turtle Mountain, :39; Braun, Century, dec. Baguma, Davies, 3-1.
Consolation
Aamold, North, pinned Howe, GF Central, :40; Harris, St. Mary's, pinned Roesler, Century, :43; Steinhauer, West Fargo, dec. Sullivan, GF Central, 11-6; Fraase, South, pinned Rerick, GF Red River, 1:21.
Pudwill, Mandan, pinned Aamold, North, 4:49; Huff, Minot, dec. Harris, St. Mary's, 4-0; Steinhauer, West Fargo, dec. Willenbring, Minot, 2:15; Fraase, South, dec. Hintz, Bismarck, 3-1.