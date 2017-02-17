N.D. Class B wrestling tournament results

Third place

Carrington 45, Minot Ryan 28

113: Burke (MR) pinned Hoggarth, :29. 120: Clifton (C) dec. Ledoux, 10-3. 126: Geiszler (C) pinned Winick, 1:14. 132: Hendrickson (C) pinned Lipp, 3:41. 138: Broadwell (C) pinned Beeter, 2:48. 145: Hoggarth (C) pinned Voorhies, :26. 152: Beeter (MR) pinned Retzlaff, :34. 160: Dauphinais (MR) dec. Davis, 11-3. 170: Wolsky (C) dec. Davis, 11-3. 182: Johnannson (MR) dec. Bauer, 9-7. 195: Buskness (C) pinned Okeson, 2:30. 220: Lundeen (MR) pinned Beumer, :02. 285: Will (MR) dec. Schroeder, 5-3. 106: Lura (C) won by forfeit.

Fifth place

Pembina County North 48, Oakes 34

113: Awender (O) pinned Litton, 1:21. 120: Burgard (O) pinned White, :12. 126: Litton (PCN) pinned Awender, 1:29. 132: Urlaub (PCN) pinned Seyer, 2:33. 138: Schall (O) dec. Schill, 9-1. 145: Vermille (PCN) pinned Skjefte, 4:31. 152: Sott (PCN) pinned Sell, 2:40. 160: Schmit (O) pinned Calvillo, 1:26. 170: Urlaub (PCN) pinned Lovelace, :07. 182: Brown (PCN) pinned Quandt, 1:18. 195: Soli (PCN) pinned Hankel, 2:00. 220: Roth (O) pinned Fraser, :19. 285: Lafferty (PCN) pinned Greenmyer, :33. 106: German (O) pinned Horgan, 1:51.

Championship semifinals

Hettinger-Scranton 35, Minot Ryan 33

113: Defoe (HS) dec. Ledoux, 5-0. 120: Burwick (HS) pinned Burke, 1:48. 126: Fisher (HS) tech fall Winick, 18-1. 132: Warbi (HS) dec. Lipp, 4-3. 138: Schalesky (HS) pinned Voorhies, 1:43. 145: Andress (HS) pinned Beeter, 2:25. 152: Schall (MR) pinned Evers, :41. 160: Beeter (MR) dec. Anderson, 11-9. 170: Dauphinais (MR) pinned Cornelius, 3;14. 182: Anderson (HS) dec. Johnannson, 8-5. 195: Abrahamson (HS) dec. Okeson, 8-1. 220: Lundeen (MR) injury default Sulzman. 285: Will (MR) pinned Urwiller, :47. 106: Harris (MR) pinned Andress, 1:47.

Lisbon 37, Carrington 30

113: Dick (L) dec. Lura, 10-6. 120: Schultz (L) dec. Clifton, 4-0. 126: Geiszler (C) tech. fall Schwab, 18-3. 132: Hendrickson (C) dec. Sours, 4-3. 138: Broadwell (C) pinned Waliser, 1:48. 145: Elijah (L) pinned Magnuson, 1:11. 152: Hoggarth (C) dec. Aabrekke, 11-3. 160: Reinke (L) dec. Davis, 11-3. 170: Urbach (L) dec. Wolsky, 8-2. 182: McDaniel (L) pinned Bauer, 1:44. 195: Reinke (L) injury default Beumer. 220: Schwab (L) pinned Buskness, :36. 285: Schroeder (C) pinned Sad, 2:18. 106: Hoggarth (C) pinned Nielsen, 3:55.

Consolation semifinals

Oakes 37, Bowman County 34

113: Awender (O) pinned Mattern, 5:37. 120: Madrigal (BC) pinned Burgard, 3:10. 126: Burgard (O) pinned Headley, :52. 132: Awender (O) dec. Schmalz, 8-0. 138: Schall (O) pinned Mattern, 1:08. 145: Carlson (BC) dec. Skjefte, 12-5. 152: Sell (O) dec. Ruggles, 6-1. 160: Matter (BC) pinned Lovelace, :10. 170: Schmidt (O) won by forfeit. 182: Stuber (BC) dec. Quandt, 13-5. 195: Boehm (BC) pinned Hankel, :11. 220: Jeffers (BC) pinned Greenmyer, 1:27. 285: Roth (O) pinned Peterson, 1:42. 106: Strand (BC) dec. German, 3-2.

Pembina County North 39, Velva 37

113: Litton (PCN) pinned Mogen, :30. 120: Krueger (V) pinned White, :19. 126: Yanish (V) injury default Litton. 132: Urlaub (PCN) pinned Yanish, 1:20. 138: Hackman (V) dec. Schill, 13-0. 145: Verville (PCN) pinned Thomas, 5:00. 152: Thomas (V) pinned Calvillo, 1:17. 160: Schreiner (V) dec. Sott, 10-5. 170: Urlaub (PCN) dec. Selzler, 10-5. 182: Brown (PCN) pinned Selzler, :44. 195: Helseth (V) pinned Soli, 1:01. 220: Blumhage (V) pinned Fraser, 1:38. 285: Lafferty (PCN) pinned Jesperson, 1:42. 106: Stremick (PCN) pinned Massine, 4:49.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Team totals

Carrington 112.5, Lisbon 110, Hettinger-Scranton 108, Minot Ryan 96, Pembina County North 73, Beulah-Hazen 72, New Salem-Almont 69, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 68, Velva 65.5, South Border 60.5, Bowman County 45, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 45, Hillsboro-Central Valley 44, Killdeer 42, Rugby 41.5, Watford City 33, Grafton 32.5, Kindred 30, Williams County 26, Linton-HMB 22, Central Cass 21, Des Lacs-Burlington 20, Standing Rock 16.5, Harvey-Wells County 15, Northern Lights 11, Stanley-Powers Lake 10, New Town-Parshall 8, Lamoure-Litchville-Marion 7, Larimore 4, Mayville-Portland-CG 4.

106 pounds

Semifinals

Gerhardt, New Salem-Almont, dec. Schmitz, Kindred, 9-0; Harris, Minot Ryan, dec. Lura, Carrington, 9-0.

Consolation

Schneider, South Border, pinned Massine, Velva, 2:20; Alfson, Hillsboro-CV, pinned Strand, Bowman County, 2:22; Jungers, Beulah-Hazen, dec. Erickson, Watford City, 5-3; Hudson, Northern Lights, dec. Norman, Larimore, 9-7.

Felchle, Harvey-Wells County, dec. Schneider, South Border, 5-4; Wonser, Williams County, dec. Alfson, Hillsboro-CV, 9-3; Hoff, Lamoure-LM, dec. Jungers, Beulah-Hazen, 6-1; Jacob, Linton-HMB, pinned Hudson, Northern Lights, :50.

113 pounds

Semifinals

Awender, Oakes, dec. Wolding, New Salem-Almont, 8-7; Leintz, Beulah-Hazen, dec. Defoe, Hettinger-Scranton, 4-3.

Consolation

Anderson, Hillsboro-CV, pinned Lunday, Northern Lights, 1:34; Hoggarth, Carrington, pinned, Berg, MonDak, 2:51; Litton, Pembina County North, pinned Jangula, Napoleon-GS, 2:27; Dick, Lisbon, dec. Mattern, Bowman County, 4-2.

Ledoux, Minot Ryan, pinned Anderson, Hillsboro-CV, 2:52; Zachmeier, Rugby, pinned Hoggarth, Carrington, :54; Nagel, Linton-HMB, pinned Litton, Pembina County North, :22; Volk, Central Cass, pinned Dick, Lisbon, :39.

120 pounds

Semifinals

Burwick, Hettinger-Scranton, pinned Gumke, Watford City, 1:34; Madrigal, Bowman County, dec. Thompson, Grafton, 11-10.

Consolation

Elliott, Mayville-Portland-CG, dec. Schultz, Lisbon, 6-0; Wahus, Des Lacs-Burlington, dec. Boelter, MonDak, 9-2; Clifton, Carrington, pinned Kluver, Killdeer, 4:00; Roesler, Kindred, dec. Wright, Hillsboro-CV, 18-5.

Meiers, Stanley-Powers Lake, pinned Elliott, Mayville-Portland-CG, 1:38; Burgard, Oakes, pinned Wahus, Des Lacs-Burlington, :50; Edwardson, Napoleon-GS, dec. Clifton, Carrington, 12-0; Taylor, Williams County, dec. Roesler, Kindred, 8-3.

126 pounds

Semifinals

Geiszler, Carrington, dec. Litton, Pembina County North, 17-9; Dittus, New Salem-Almont, dec. Vangorkom, South Border, 5-0.

Consolation

Fisher, Hettinger-Scranton, pinned Volk, Rugby, 2:12; Lunday, Northern Lights, dec. Pastian, Hillsboro-CV, 10-0; Tabor, Killdeer, dec. Thompson, Mayville-Portland-CG, 4-3; Holzer, Linton-HMB, dec. Rudolph, Stanley-Powers Lake, 1-0.

Awender, Oakes, dec. Fisher, Hettinger-Scranton, 16-13; Schwab, Lisbon, pinned Lunday, Northern Lights, 2:23; Shannon, Williams County, dec. Tabor, Killdeer, 9-2; Holzer, Linton-HMB, dec. Yanish, Velva, 8-4.

132 pounds

Semifinals

Jangula, Napoleon-GS, dec. Urlaub, Pembina County North, 8-6; Schalesky, Hettinger-Scranton, tech. fall Irwin, New Salem-Almont, 17-2.

Consolation

Yanish, Velva, pinned Schmalz, Bowman County, 2:55; Faul, Harvey-Wells County, dec. Seyer, Oakes, 6-0; Lipp, Minot Ryan, dec. George, New Town-Parshall, 9-3; Kaseman, South Border, dec. Winkler, Des Lacs-Burlington, 10-0.

Hendrickson, Carrington, dec. Yanish, Velva, 8-3; Sours, Lisbon, pinned Faul, Harvey-Wells County, :37; Berg, Rugby, pinned Lipp, Minot Ryan, 4:02; Kaseman, South Border, pinned Gross, Central Cass, 3:41.

138 pounds

Semifinals

Jangula, Napoleon-GS, dec. Bartuska, Des Lacs-Burlington, 9-3; Broadwell, Carrington, dec. Hackman, Velva, 4-2.

Consolation

Anderson, Killdeer, dec. Schill, Pembina County North, 6-2; Schall, Oakes, pinned Jacobson, Central Cass, 1:55; Beeter, Minot Ryan, dec. Berdal, Mayville-Portland-CG, 3-1; Harstad, Stanley-Powers Lake, dec. Warbis, Hettinger-Scranton, 17-8.

Lagge, Beulah-Hazen, pinned Anderson, Killdeer, 2:41; Ogren, Kindred, dec. Schall, Oakes, 7-1; Beeter, Minot Ryan, dec. Agard, Standing Rock, 11-10; Herr, South Border, dec. Harstad, Stanley-Powers Lake, 9-2.

145 pounds

Semifinals

Elijah, Lisbon, dec. Spooner, Des Lacs-Burlington, 11-0; Verville, Pembina County North, dec. Bitz, Napoleon-GS, 11-10.

Consolation

Thomas, Velva, dec. Schlosser, Kenmare-Bowbells, 6-0; Reyes, Grafton, pinned Garcia, Watford City, 2:44; Steffen, Larimore, dec. Tomjac, Killdeer, 12-11; Butcher, Kindred, pinned Richardsen, MonDak, 1:57.

Hoggarth, Carrington, pinned Thomas, Velva, :37; Andress, Hettinger-Scranton, dec. Reyes, Grafton, 12-6; Carlson, Bowman County, pinned Steffen, Larimore, 3:15; Jochim, South Border, dec. Butcher, Kindred, 5-4.

152 pounds

Semifinals

Beeter, Minot Ryan, dec. Weigel, Napoleon-GS, 4-3; Jaeger, Rugby, pinned Thomas, Velva, 2:39.

Consolation

Davies, Carrington, dec. Skager, Hillsboro-CV, 7-3; Mathern, Ellendale-EK, pinned Gilley, Central Cass, 2:40; Ruggles, Bowman County pinned Doll, New Salem-Almont, 2:19; Sell, Oakes, pinned Ferm, Des Lacs-Burlington, 2:40.

Bakke, Kindred, dec. Davis, Carrington, 5-1; Sott, Pembian County North, dec. Mathern, Ellendale-EK, 9-5; Dukart, Killdeer, dec. Ruggles, Bowman County, 10-6; Lester, Standing Rock, dec. Sell, Oakes, 14-1.

160 pounds

Semifinals

Hastings, Hillsboro-CV, dec. Reinke, Lisbon, 8-6; Erickson, Beulah-Hazen, dec. Anderson, Hettinger-Scranton, 3-2.

Consolation

Ruden, Stanley-Powers Lake, dec. Grunefelder, Napoleon-GS, 7-4; Ruden, Des Lacs-Burlington, pinned Schnabel, Ellendale-EK, 2:37; Schmit, Oakes, pinned Berg, Central Cass, 4:56; Schreiner, Velva, pinned Calvillo, Pembina County North, 1:53.

Flores, Grafton, pinned Ruden, Stanley-Powers Lake, 1:38; Mattern, Bowman County, dec. Ruden, Des Lacs-Burlington, 4-2; Dauphinais, Minot Ryan, dec. Schmit, Oakes, 7-4; Kluver, Killdeer, dec. Schreiner, Velva, 9-3.

170 pounds

Semifinals

Urlaub, Lisbon, dec. Wolsky, Carrington, 5-1; Mellmer, Beulah-Hazen, pinned Hastings, Hillsboro-CV, 1:15.

Consolation

Johnannson, Minot Ryan, pinned Holmstrom, Kindred, 2:18; Schneibel, Rugby, injury default Turnquist, Alexander; Thielges, South Border, dec. Ellingson, Ellendale-EK, 2-0; Moen, Larimore, pinned Stuber, Bowman County, 2:21.

Canfield, Williams County, dec. Johnannson, Minot Ryan, 4-3; Urlaub, Pembina County North, pinned Schneibel, Rugby, :27; Anderson, Hettinger-Scranton, pinned Thielges, South Border, 2:56; Selzler, Velva, dec. Moen, Larimore, 13-5.

182 pounds

Semifinals

McDaniel, Lisbon, dec. Dennis, Watford City, 10-4; Jepson, Killdeer, pinned Brown, Pembina County North, 1:08.

Consolation

Okeson, Minot Ryan, pinned Ledahl, MonDak, 2:00; Smith, LaMoure-LM, pinned Ellison, Central Cass, 2:51; Rios, Grafton, pinned Selzler, Velva, :48; Schmidt, Linton-HMB, pinned Rudolph, Stanley-Powers Lake, :34.

Okeson, Minot Ryan, dec. Eslinger, Beulah-Hazen, 2-1; Ellingson, Ellendale-EK, pinned Smith, LaMoure-LM, 2:03; Murphy, Standing Rock, pinned Rios, Grafton, 3:22; Bauer, Carrington, pinned Schmidt, Linton-HMB, 2:36.

195 pounds

Semifinals

Grueneich, Ellendale-EK, pinned Martinez, Grafton, 1:39; Helseth, Velva, dec. Schwab, Lisbon, 6-2.

Consolation

Jeffers, Bowman County, pinned Soli, Pembina County North, 2:00; Schneibel, Rugby, dec. Roemmich, Linton-HMB, 12-8; Lundeen, Minot Ryan, dec. Leintz, Beulah-Hazen, 11-10; Buskness, Carrington, dec. Berg, MonDak, 9-2.

Connelly, Hillsboro-CV, dec. Jeffers, Bowman County, 7-1; Forster, New Salem-Almont, pinned Schneibel, Rugby, 1:18; Lundeen, Minot Ryan, dec. Smith, Killdeer, 3-2; Palluck, Kindred, pinned Buskness, Carrington, 2:42.

220 pounds

Semifinals

Will, Minot Ryan, pinned Merrigan, Central Cass, 1:13; Schalesky, Hettinger-Scranton, pinned Molter, South Border, 3:24.

Consolation

Lopez, Grafton, pinned Sago, Beulah-Hazen, 3:59; Nitschke, Ellendale-EK, pinned Bauman, Burke Central, :48; Shearer, Lisbon, pinned Renfrow, Larimore, :51; Hall, Killdeer, pinned Greenmyer, Oakes, 2:39.

Defender, Northern Lights, pinned Lopez, Grafton, 4:14; Flynn, New Town-Parshall, pinned Nitschke, Ellendale-EK, 3:40; Lawson, Harvey-Wells County, pinned Shearer, Lisbon, 2:12; Hall, Killdeer, dec. Blumhagen, Velva, 4-1.

285 pounds

Semifinals

Schroeder, Carrington, dec. Lafferty, Pembina County North, 5-2; Kuntz, South Border, pinned Logan, Williams County, 1:50.

Consolation

Jesperson, Velva, injury default Hall, Killdeer; Peterson, Bowman County, pinned Johnson, New Town-Parshall, 3:45; Pascal, Mayville-Portland-CG pinned Jeannotte, Northern Lights, :47; Henjum, Minot Ryan, pinned Garcis, Grafton, 1:26.

Roth, Oakes, pinned Jesperson, Velva, :57; Faller, Watford City, pinned Peterson, Bowman County, :59; Sad, Lisbon, pinned Pascal, Mayville-Portland-CG, 3:14; Fastnacht, Ellendale-EK, dec. Henjum, Minot Ryan, 9-1.