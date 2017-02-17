Bethel takes women's hockey win over Concordia
MOORHEAD—Concordia held the shots-on-goal advantage but Bethel held the advantage where it counts in taking a 5-2 women's hockey win Friday night at the Moorhead Sports Center. The Cobbers outshot the Royals 37-16, but only got third period goals by Abbie Canton and Amanda Flemming to show for it.
Lauren Kolak and Wendy Roberts each scored two goals for Bethel, which improved to 8-12-4 overall and 8-4 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Concordia fell to 13-8-3 overall and 10-5-2 in the league.