Grebosky, Mills lead Cobber men to win over Bethel
BLAINE, Minn.—Jon Grebosky and Dalton Mills scored two goals each and Concordia cruised to a 6-2 win over Bethel in college men's hockey Friday night, Feb. 17.
Sam Coborn broke a 1-1 tie with second period goal and Jeremy Johnson made it 3-1 heading into the third period with another goal. Mills tallied both of his goals in the third period and the Cobbers improved to 13-9-2 while the Royals fell to 2-20-2.
Concordia goalie Sam Nelson stopped 40 shots to improve his record to 9-6-2.