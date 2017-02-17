"I try and keep that out of my head because that makes it more nervous," Boese said. "I just try to keep it out and try to do what I can."

That math added up and the championship came down to Boese. He could not lose if Bismarck wanted to win its third straight title. The Demons had two-point lead on Bismarck Century with top-ranked Boese left at 106 pounds. He didn't give up an inch, winning a 6-0 decision to clinch a 33-28 win over Century at the Fargodome on Friday, Feb. 17.

"It was Bismarck, Mandan, Century and Minot. We were nip and tuck all year between us four," Bismarck coach Jeff Schumacher said. "Having Laken then go out there and seal the deal, it's a great deal because he seals a lot of deals for us. We know when we send him out there we're probably going to get a win."

For a second it looked like there would be a new North Dakota dual wrestling champion in Class A in the semifinals, but Boese ended any of those talks. His pin in the final match turned a 26-22 Minot lead into a 28-26 Bismarck win.

"I like it. It adds the pressure and I know I can do it," Boese said. "I believe in myself. I just know that I can pull it through for the team. I just knew my team needed it, so I just went for it. Just kept going for the pin and soon enough I got it. It was a really good feeling. Just to know we didn't think that we would make it to the finals, and we pulled it through."

Century was left with a feeling of what if. Ranked No. 2 at 182 pounds, Century's Cameron Rants was up 8-7 in the third on Mandan's Jacob Boehm in the dual semifinals. Rants was disqualified after Boehm claimed he bit him and showed the referee marks on his arm. The referee believed the marks to be bite marks and disqualified Rants, which meant Rants was held out of the championship dual.

Rants was allowed to wrestle in the individual semifinals, but was disqualified from his match again for allegedly biting his opponent.

"Cameron is in the lineup I think it's a different dual," Century coach Jerald Lemar said. "They're probably feeling a little bit different as to how the outcome is going to be. We came in with our backs against the wall and we knew that'd be the case, but I'm super proud of our guys. They fought and we almost had it."

Bismarck opened the championship dual with back-to-back pins from Alex Kaseman and Ryan Ripplinger. Adam DeBoer won a 7-1 decision and the Demons were up 15-0.

Century answered with decisions from Clint Coleman, Matthew Rader and Trey Pajimula, plus a pin from Mason Schulz to tie it at 15.

Parker Wahl got a pin for Bismarck and Bo Bondeson got a 9-5 decision for Century to make it a 21-18 Bismarck lead, heading into 182. Instead of No. 2-ranked Rants versus No. 6-ranked Justin Bergquist, Tjaden Smith had to wrestle for Century. Bergquist got a pin.

"There were a couple swing matches that they got more of them and we didn't," Lemar said. "Bonus points were huge for them. Obviously, pins came out in their favor. Good win for them, great experience for us to be there. We're happy with how we finished."

Jacob Rader answered with a pin for Century, but Chase Dockter won a 9-2 decision to push the lead to 30-24. Seth Braun got a major decision at 285 for Century, but it wasn't enough to catch Boese.

"This is probably the hardest championship I've ever won," Schumacher said. "Just trying to keep the team together this year was incredibly hard, so trying to bring everybody back together and trying to get them to believe that we could do this is huge.

"Had some guys that weren't sure if they wanted to wrestle. We brought guys out of the hallway to come out for wrestling. The last four weeks we brought a guy out of the hallway to wrestle. We brought one back and then we lost another one three weeks ago to ineligibilities, so it was hard. We were constantly scratching."

Takedowns

West Fargo is sending five individuals to state title matches, four of which were champions last season. Justin Harms won a state title at 106 pounds, Jared Franek won a state title at 138, Jesse Shearer won at 182 and Brandon Metz won at 285 last season. Harms is headed to the state title match at 113, Franek at 152, Cade Pederson at 160, Shearer at 182 and Metz at 285. ... No. 7 seed Jaden Schmidt, of Bismarck High, is headed to the state championship match at 132 pounds. ... Wahpeton's Noah Wiek won in overtime at 138 pounds to get to the state championship. ... Fargo Davies' Jaden Mairs was seeded No. 4., but he's headed to the state title match at 145. ... Wahpeton's Aaron Deike will wrestle for a state title at 170 pounds. ... Bismarck High leads the individual team point total with 182.5 points.