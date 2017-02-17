Ohio State stops North Dakota in WCHA women's hockey

The Fighting Hawks pulled within 3-2 on Ryleigh Houston's seventh goal of the season 3:38 into the third period. But Maddy Field gave Ohio State a two-goal advantage scoring on the power play with less than two minutes remaining.

UND fell to 13-14-6 overall and 10-12-5 in the WCHA. Ohio State is 13-15-5 overall and 7-15-5 in the conference.