    Ohio State stops North Dakota in WCHA women's hockey

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:33 p.m.

    GRAND FORKS—Lauren Boyle's goal in the second period gave Ohio State the lead for good and the Buckeyes went on to defeat the University of North Dakota 4-2 in college women's hockey Friday night, Feb. 17.

    The Fighting Hawks pulled within 3-2 on Ryleigh Houston's seventh goal of the season 3:38 into the third period. But Maddy Field gave Ohio State a two-goal advantage scoring on the power play with less than two minutes remaining.

    UND fell to 13-14-6 overall and 10-12-5 in the WCHA. Ohio State is 13-15-5 overall and 7-15-5 in the conference.

