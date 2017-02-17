Ohio State stops North Dakota in WCHA women's hockey
GRAND FORKS—Lauren Boyle's goal in the second period gave Ohio State the lead for good and the Buckeyes went on to defeat the University of North Dakota 4-2 in college women's hockey Friday night, Feb. 17.
The Fighting Hawks pulled within 3-2 on Ryleigh Houston's seventh goal of the season 3:38 into the third period. But Maddy Field gave Ohio State a two-goal advantage scoring on the power play with less than two minutes remaining.
UND fell to 13-14-6 overall and 10-12-5 in the WCHA. Ohio State is 13-15-5 overall and 7-15-5 in the conference.