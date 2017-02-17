Metro high school basketball roundup

Chase Erickson scored 17 points for Sheyenne.

West Fargo snaps Sheyenne's five-game winning streak, improving to 16-3 overall. Sheyenne, which beat West Fargo 58-55 on Jan. 10, falls to 13-6 overall.

Breckenridge 63, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 54

GLYNDON, Minn.—Noah Christianson led Breckenridge with 20 points and 13 rebounds in a 63-54 victory over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

Carson Yaggie talled 16 points for the Cowboys, 14 of which were in the 2nd half.

Ethen Edeen scored 12 points for the Rebels and Brandon Ciak chipped in with 11 points.

Breckenridge, which beat D-G-F 79-73 on Jan. 12, advances to a 19-2 overall record.

D-G-F falls to 8-14 overall.

Fargo Shanley 87, Fargo North 81 (ot)

FARGO—Jake Reinholz scored 24 points to lead Fargo Shanley to an 87-81 overtime win over Fargo North.

Jake Kava tallied 21 points for the Deacons.

Cameron Sharrard led the Spartans with 22 points.

Fargo Shanley advances to a 11-9 overall record while Fargo North, which beat Shanley 88-82 in overtime on Jan. 9, falls to 10-9 overall.

Fargo South 62, Grand Forks Red River 61

FARGO—Siadu Conteh tallied 14 points for Fargo South in a 62-61 victory over Grand Forks Red River.

Mason Benefield and Cody Robertson each scored 15 points for the Roughriders.

Fargo South advances to a 7-12 overall record.

Red River, which beat South 65-60 on Dec. 8, drops to 12-8 overall.

GIRLS

West Fargo 80, West Fargo Sheyenne 52

WEST FARGO—Akealy Moton scored 32 points to lead West Fargo in an 80-52 victory over West Fargo Sheyenne.

Kierra Freih tallied 13 points for the Mustangs.

West Fargo, which has won 13 of its last 14 games including a 45-44 win over West Fargo Sheyenne on Jan. 10, advances to a 15-4 overall record.

West Fargo Sheyenne falls to 8-11 overall.

Fargo Shanley 76, Fargo North 34

FARGO—Emily Dietz scored 15 points to assist Fargo Shanley in a 76-34 win over Fargo North.

Deayeah Kweku and Anna Astrup each contributed seven points for the Spartans.

Fargo Shanley, which defeated Fargo North 73-48 on Jan. 9, advances to a 15-5 overall record.

Fargo North falls to 3-16 overall.

Grand Forks Red River 68, Fargo South 22

GRAND FORKS—Red River, the No. 1-ranked team in Class A this week, rolled past winless South after building a 37-7 halftime lead.

Danica Kemnitz and Lexi Robson each scored 15 points for Red River while Kenady Steffan added 12 and Maggie Steffen 10. Red River, which beat South 77-42 on Dec. 20, improves to 16-3 overall.

South, which falls to 0-19, was led by Adie Wagner's 8 points.

Moorhead 76, St. Cloud Tech 65

ST. CLOUD, Minn.—Sam Haiby recorded 21 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists to help lead Moorhead to a 76-65 victory over St. Cloud Tech.

Kelsey Kline led Tech with 22 points.

Moorhead extends its win streak to six games, improving to 18-6 overall. Tech falls to 9-15 overall.

Norman County East/UH 63, Moorhead Park Christian 51

TWIN VALLEY, Minn.—Mariah Stueness scored 25 points to lead Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal over Moorhead Park Christian 63-51.

Karley Motschenbacher recorded 15 points and 8 rebounds for Park Christian.

N-C-E/UH, which lost to Park Christian 46-36 on Jan. 13, improves to 8-14 overall.

Park Christian falls to 13-11 overall.