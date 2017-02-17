Anderson's play in OT sparks Dragon men over St. Cloud State

The win was the eighth straight by the Dragons over the Huskies. MSUM improved to 23-4 overall and 18-3 in the league.

The Huskies, who led by as much as 11 in the first half, took a 40-35 halftime lead. MSUM was looking like a winner in regulation when Jon Doss' three-point play and Matt Anderson's rebound bucket gave the Dragons an 86-81 lead with 1:10 remaining.

But St. Cloud came back, getting two free throws from Gage Davis with 3.4 seconds left. Davis, who led all scorers with 35 points, was at the line for three after getting fouled beyond the arc, but missed his second attempt and it was 86-86 heading to overtime.

Anderson, who hit 8 of 8 shots and finished with 22 points, was the go-to player for the Dragons in OT getting three straight buckets, the latter which made it 96-91 with just over a minute remaining. After a St. Cloud 3-point field goal, the Dragons hit four straight free throws to put it away.

MSUM (23-4 overall, 18-3 NSIC): Kretchman 8-17 1-2 21, Ayob 6-16 2-4 17, Doss 5-10 2-3 14, Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, Lien 5-9 6-6 16, Beeninga 1-2 5-6 7, Anderson 8-8 6-7 22, Hines 1-2 0-0 3, Park 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 36-69 22-28 104.

SC (14-7 overall, 18-12 NSIC): Foley 3-7 0-0 6, Davis 13-22 5-7 35, Stone 5-17 0-0 15, Averkamp 11-15 5-6 27, Hall 4-7 3-5 11, Theisen 1-2 0-0 3, Marshall 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 37-74 10-13 97.

Halftime: SC 40, MSUM 35. Total fouls: MSUM 13, SC 23. Fouled out: Ayob, Davis, Foley. 3-point goals: MSUM 10-31 (Kretchman 4-9, Ayob 3-10, Doss 2-7, Lien 0-3, Hines 1-2), SC 13-33 (Foley 0-1, Davis 4-10, Stone 5-14, Averkamp 0-1, Hall 3-5, Theisen 1-2). Rebounds: MSUM 35 (Ayob 7), SC 37 (Davis 10). Assists: MSUM 15 (Kretchman 10), SC 23 (Davis 7). Turnovers: MSUM 6 (Ayob 2), SC 11 (Davis 5). A--1,438.