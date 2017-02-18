Potent first half boosts IUPUI women past Bison

And that spelled trouble for a Bison team that has had trouble matching up with the top five teams in the Summit League.

The Jaguars were never in trouble in taking a 76-53 victory at Scheels Center at Sanford Health Athletic Complex. It was the final appearance in the new building for seniors Brianna Jones, Emily Spier and Hannah Breske—which was a huge upgrade from the previous two years at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

"Obviously it was a lot different being in a real basketball arena," Jones said. "The first time we got to see it, I was blown away. It's beautiful. I loved playing in it and I'm glad to say I was part of the first team to play in it."

Spier and Breske played in the old Bison Sports Arena their freshman years. Breske, from Central Cass, missed most of this season with concussion symptoms.

"It's been awesome and thanks to everybody who made it possible," Spier said.

It was a rough start for the Bison, who saw IUPUI race to an 18-5 lead in the first four minutes. The Jaguars had a couple of blocked shorts, forced a couple turnovers that turned into easy baskets on the other end and limited the Bison to 2 of 9 shooting.

The Jaguars hit eight if their first 10 shots against a Bison defense that was consistently late to the ball.

"The more games you watch us play, when we come out confidently—and maybe not so much scoring but getting a few defensive stops—we play with a pop in our step," said Bison head coach Maren Walseth. "Maybe with more of a belief. I think you saw us get off to a slow start defensively."

Later, Kelsi Byrd's jumper in the lane and 3-pointer on her team's ensuing trip downcourt made it 39-16 late in the second quarter. The half ended 42-22 with the Jaguars shooting 57 percent from the floor.

Moreover, the Jaguars distributed the production led by forward Jenna Gunn, who was halfway to a triple double in the first half alone with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. In all, four Jaguars hit double figures led by guard Danielle Lawrence with 22 points.

IUPUI has rebounded nicely from a three-game losing streak in early January when it lost three league road games by convincing margins. A 64-59 win over South Dakota State last week put the Jaguars in the conversation for a league title being just one game back in the loss column to Western Illinois, South Dakota and SDSU.

IUPUI 22 20 21 13--76

NDSU 11 11 18 13--53

IUPUI (20-7 overall, 10-4 Summit): Gunn 5-8 0-0 10, Rogers 3-7 3-4 9, Tolen 1-6 0-0 3, Lawrence 8-12 3-3 22, Hall 5-7 3-4 18, Byrd 3-4 2-3 10, Hoopingarner 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 2-2 2, Ely 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-48 (FG), 13-16 (FT).

NDSU (6-21 overall, 4-10 Summit): Nudell 1-3 2-2 4, Spier 5-8 2-2 12, Jones 4-7 0-0 8, Thunstedt 2-9 0-0 6, S. Jacobson 4-12 2-2 12, Goodhope 0-2 1-2 1, Ogden 0-1 0-0 0, Childers 2-7 0-0 5, R. Jacobson 1-7 1-2 3, Spencer 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 20-60 (FG), 8-10 (FT).

Total fouls: IUPUI 11, NDSU 15. Fouled out: Childers. Rebounds: IUPUI 31 (Gunn 9); NDSU 32 (S. Jacobson 7). 3-point goals: IUPUI 11-23 (Gunn 0-1, Tolen 1-5, Hall 5-7, Lawrence 3-5, Byrd 2-3, Hoopingarner 0-1, Brown 0-1); NDSU 5-21 (Nudell 0-2, Thunstedt 2-8, S. Jacobson 2-7, Goodhope 0-1, Childers 1-3). Assists: IUPUI 16 (Gunn 5); NDSU 12 (three with 3). Turnovers: IUPUI 13 (Byrd 4); NDSU 11 (Thunstedt 3). A-957.