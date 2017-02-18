St. Thomas pulls away from Cobber men
MOORHEAD—St. Thomas produced a 12-4 run midway through the second half to post an 81-70 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball win over Concordia on Saturday.
Grant Shaeffer led St. Thomas with 23 points, making 4-of-8 3-pointers. Connor Bair scored 22 points, making 6-of-7 3-pointers. St. Thomas made 11 of 24 3-pointers.
Concordia was led by Dylan Alderman who had 21 points and 6 rebounds. Kevin Wolfe added 15 points.
ST (19-6 overall, 15-5 MIAC): Boll 3-7 3-5 9, Burich 2-4 0-0 4, Shaeffer 9-21 1-1 23, Veil 5-9 4-5 15, Dunn 0-4 0-0 0, Hannon 2-10 0-0 4, Johnson 1-2 2-2 4, Bair 8-11 0-0 22. Totals: 30-68 (FG), 10-13 (FT).
CC (12-13 overall, 9-11 MIAC): Saad 3-4 1-2 7, Nelson 5-11 0-0 13, Heins 1-6 0-0 2, Kinny 4-7 0-0 8, Alderman 9-16 3-3 21, Rund 0-1 0-0 0, Larson 0-0 0-0 0, Duke 1-1 0-0 0, Pazdernik 1-5 0-0 2, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Wolfe 6-10 3-5 15. Totals: 30-61 (FG), 7-10 (FT).
Halftime: St. Thomas 39, Concordia 36. Total fouls: ST 10, CC 14. 3-point goals: ST 11-24 (Shaeffer 4-8, Veil 1-2, Bair 6-7), CC 3-10 (Nelson 3-5). Rebounds: ST 42 (Burich 12), CC 31 (Alderman 6). Assists: ST 10 (Boll 3, Shaeffer 3), CC 8 (Kinny 5). Steals: ST 3, CC 2. Turnovers: ST 8, CC 8 (Alderman 3). A--531.