N.D. Class B state wrestling tournament results
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Team totals
Lisbon 150, Carrington 139.5, Hettinger-Scranton 129, Minot Ryan 115, Pembina County North 103, New Salem-Almont 97, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 87, Beulah-Hazen 85, South Border 81.5, Velva 79.5, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 67, Oakes 60, Bowman County 55, Hillsboro-Central Valley 55, Watford City 55, Rugby 53.5, Kindred 53, Killdeer 51, Grafton 46.5, Williams County 32, Linton-HMB 30, Harvey-Wells County 29, Central Cass 26, Standing Rock 25.5, Des Lacs-Burlington 25, Northern Lights 14, Stanley-Powers Lake 13, New Town-Parshall 11, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 10, Larimore 4, Mayville-Portland-CG 4.
106 pounds
Championship: Gerhardt, New Salem-Almont, dec. Harris, Minot Ryan, 3-0.
Third place: Schmitz, Kindred, dec. Lura, Carrington, 5-3.
Fifth place: Felchle, Harvey-Wells County, dec. Hoff, LaMoure-LM, 3-1.
Seventh place: Wonser, Williams County, dec. Jacob, Linton-HMB, 6-4.
113 pounds
Championship: Leintz, Beulah-Hazen, dec. Awender, Oakes, 2-1.
Third place: Wolding, New Salem-Almont, dec. Nagel, Linton-HMB, 5-2.
Fifth place: Defoe, Hettinger-Scranton, dec. Zachmeier, Rugby, 6-3.
Seventh place: Ledoux, Minot Ryan, dec. Volk, Central Cass, 6-1.
120 pounds
Championship: Burwick, Hettinger-Scranton, dec. Madrigal, Bowman County, 15-3.
Third place: Thompson, Grafton, dec. Gumke, Watford City, 10-5.
Fifth place: Edwardson, Napoleon-GS, dec. Meiers, Stanley-Powers Lake, 8-2.
Seventh place: Burgard, Oakes, dec. Taylor, Williams County, 11-1.
126 pounds
Championship: Dittus, New Salem-Almont, dec. Geiszler, Carrington, 7-4.
Third place: Vangorkom, South Border, dec. Litton, Pembina County North, 6-1.
Fifth place: Schwab, Lisbon, pinned Shannon, Watford City, 4:50.
Seventh place: Awender, Oakes, dec. Holzer, Linton-HMB, 6-5.
132 pounds
Championship: Schalesky, Hettinger-Scranton, dec. Jangula, Napoleon-GS, 7-4
Third place: Urlaub, Pembina County North, pinned Berg, Rugby, 3:32.
Fifth place: Irwin, New Salem-Almont, dec. Hendrickson, Carrington, 12-3.
Seventh place: Sours, Lisbon, pinned Kaseman, South Border, :32.
138 pounds
Championship: Jangula, Napoleon-GS, dec. Broadwell, Carrington, 12-2.
Third place: Hackman, Velva, dec. Bartuska, Des Lacs-Burlington, 3-2.
Fifth place: Lagge, Beulah-Hazen, pinned Beeter, Minot Ryan, 1:31.
Seventh place: Ogren, Kindred, pinned Herr, South Border, 4:48.
145 pounds
Championship: Elijah, Lisbon, dec. Verville, Pembina County North, 9-2.
Third place: Bitz, Napoleon-GS, dec. Hoggarth, Carrington, 7-4.
Fifth place: Carlson, Bowman County, dec. Spooner, Des Lacs-Burlington, 6-1.
Seventh place: Jochim, South Border, forfiet over Andress, Hettinger-Scranton.
152 pounds
Championship: Beeter, Minot Ryan, pinned Jaeger, Rugby, 2:22.
Third place: Bakke, Kindred, dec. Thomas, Velva, 5-2.
Fifth place: Weigel, Napoleon-GS, dec. Dukart, Killdeer, 5-2.
Seventh place: Sott, Pembina County North, dec. Lester, Standing Rock, 7-4.
160 pounds
Championship: Hastings, Hillboro-CV, dec. Erickson, Beulah-Hazen, 10-3.
Third place: Anderson, Hettinger-Scranton, dec. Reinke, Lisbon, 2-0.
Fifth place: Kluver, Killdeer, dec. Mattern, Bowman County, 5-4.
Seventh place: Flores, Grafton, dec. Dauphinais, Minot Ryan, 3-2.
170 pounds
Championship: Urbach, Lisbon, dec. Mellmer, Beulah-Hazen, 7-5.
Third place: Hastings, Hillsboro-CV, dec. Urlaub, Pembina County North, 8-2.
Fifth place: Wolsky, Carrington, dec. Anderson, Hettinger-Scranton, 10-6.
Seventh place: Canfield, Williams County, dec. Selzler, Velva, 8-3.
182 pounds
Championship: McDaniel, Lisbon, dec. Jepson, Killdeer, 9-7
Third place: Dennis, Watford City, dec. Brown, Pembina County North, 4-2.
Fifth place: Murphy, Standing Rock, pinned Ellingson, Ellendale-EK, 2:18.
Seventh place: Bauer, Carrington, forfeit over Okeson, Minot Ryan.
195 pounds
Championship: Grueneich, Ellendale-EK, dec. Helseth, Velva, 13-3.
Third place: Schwab, Lisbon, pinned Forster, New Salem-Almont, 4:00.
Fifth place: Martinez, Grafton, pinned Lundeen, Minot Ryan, 2:06.
Seventh place: Palluck, Kindred, dec. Connelly, Hillsboro-CV, 9-5.
220 pounds
Championship: Will, Minot Ryan, pinned Schalesky, Hettinger-Scranton, 2:42.
Third place: Molter, South Border, pinned Merrigan, Central Cass, 1:52.
Fifth place: Lawson, Harvey-Wells County, forfeit over Defender, Northern Lights.
Seventh place: Flynn, New Town-Parshall, pinned Hall, Killdeer, 2:43.
285 pounds
Championship: Schroeder, Carrington, dec. Kuntz, South Border, 11-1.
Third place: Fastnacht, Ellendale-EK, dec. Roth, Oakes, 3-1.
Fifth place: Logan, Williams County, pinned Lafferty, Pembina County North, 1:45.
Seventh place: Faller, Watford City, dec. Sad, Lisbon, 3-2.