N.D. Class A wrestling tournament results
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Team totals
Minot 209, Bismarck Century 203, Bismarck 201.5, Mandan 167.5, West Fargo 152, Wahpeton 100.5, Williston 98, Fargo Davies 95, Dickinson 87, Turtle Mountain 86.5, Bismarck St. Mary's 75, Grand Forks Central 68, Valley City 60, Bismarck Legacy 38.5, Devils Lake 30, Jamestown 26.5, Fargo South 22, Fargo North 19, Grand Forks Red River 7, West Fargo Sheyenne 7.
106 pounds
Championship: Boese, Bismarck, dec. Barnhardt, St. Mary's, 3-1.
Third place: Radenz, Century, dec. Mosbrucker, Mandan, 7-5.
Fifth place: Armstrong, Minot, dec. DeBlaere, Davies, 10-6.
Seventh place: Berger, Dickinson, pinned Hansen, North, 2:46.
113 pounds
Championship: Harms, West Fargo, dec. Klienknecht, Mandan, 7-3.
Third place: Johnson, Dickinson, dec. Kaseman, Bismarck, 3-2.
Fifth place: Schulz, Century tech. fall Goodman, Minot, 24-9.
Seventh place: Johnson, Dickinson, pinned Weber, Davies, 4:29.
120 pounds
Championship: Ripplinger, Bismarck, pinned Steidler, St. Mary's, 2:27.
Third place: Barchenger, Century, pinned Slater, Williston, 2:27.
Fifth place: Laducer, Turtle Mountain, pinned Fraase, South, :10.
Seventh place: Hooker, Minot, dec. Isassi, GF Central, 8-3.
126 pounds
Championship: Armstrong, Minot, dec. DeBoer, Bismarck, 7-1.
Third place: Larson, Valley City, dec. Bitz, Century, 9-2.
Fifth place: McKenzie, Williston, dec. Davis, Legacy, 5-4.
Seventh place: Spilman, Mandan, dec. Hatcher, Jamestown, 6-0.
132 pounds
Championship: Zerr, Turtle Mountain, dec. Schmidt, Bismarck, 7-2.
Third place: Strandberg, Minot, dec. Coleman, Century, 3-1.
Fifth place: Reisenauer, Mandan, dec. Balboa, GF Central, 11-6.
Seventh place: Meschke, Dickinson, dec. Mohr, Davies, 6-2.
138 pounds
Championship: Schulz, Century, dec. Wiek, Wahpeton, 7-2.
Third place: Horswill, Williston, pinned Braun, Jamestown, 2:52.
Fifth place: Fleck, Mandan, dec. McClaanahan, Minot, 4-3.
Seventh place: Irwin, Dickinson, dec. Karpeh, West Fargo, 6-1.
145 pounds
Championship: Berger, Mandan, dec. Mairs, Davies, 6-0.
Third place: Mortensen, Minot, dec. Isom, Williston, 4-3.
Fifth place: Rader, Century, forfeit over Langer, Valley City.
Seventh place: Larimer, GF Red River, dec. Alexander, Dickinson, 5-3.
152 pounds
Championship: Franke, West Fargo, pinned Pajimula, Century, 2:44.
Third place: Irwin, Dickinson, dec. Frankhauser, Wahpeton, 9-2.
Fifth place: Skaare, Davies, dec. Peterson, Valley City, 11-0.
Seventh place: Thompson, Minot, pinned Fleck, Mandan, 2:53.
160 pounds
Championship: Pederson, West Fargo, dec. Wahl, Bismarck, 6-4.
Third place: Rudolph, Minot, dec. Haugen, Dickinson, 4-3.
Fifth place: LaRocque, Turtle Mountain, dec. Erlandson, Valley City, 12-1.
Seventh place: Morris, Davies, pinned Bondeson, Century, 2:19.
170 pounds
Championship: Spilman, Mandan, pinned Deike, Wahpeton, 2:55.
Third place: Turnquist, Williston, dec. Rabe, Minot, 3-1.
Fifth place: Johnson, Davies, dec. Berry, St. Mary's 9-0.
Seventh place: Steckler, Bismarck, pinned Estenson, Devils Lake, 3:13.
182 pounds
Championship: Shearer, West Fargo, pinned Bergquist, Bismarck, 5:06.
Third place: Boehm, Mandan, pinned Isler, GF Central, 1:19.
Fifth place: Bjugstad, Wahpeton, forfeit over Rants, Century.
Seventh place: Wilkie, Turtle Mountain, dec. Tangen, Valley City, 6-0.
195 pounds
Championship: Rader, Century, dec. Kaylor, Legacy, 3-1.
Third place: Jones, Minot, dec. Thiel, Wahpeton, 3-2.
Fifth place: Horswill, Williston, pinned DeMarce, Devils Lake, 3:37.
Seventh place: Rath, Bismarck, dec. England, Dickinson, 3-1.
220 pounds
Championship: Terrill, GF Central, dec. Dockter, Bismarck, 10-2.
Third place: Swartwout, Minot, pinned Brown, St. Mary's, 2:51.
Fifth place: Boehm, Mandan, dec. Goulet, Turtle Mountain, 4-2.
Seventh place: Walter, Century, pinned Bajumpaa, Wahpeton, 2:33.
285 pounds
Championship: Metz, West Fargo, dec. Braun, Century, 11-3.
Third place: Huff, Minot, dec. Baguma, Davies, 3-2.
Fifth place: Fraase, South, dec. Brunelle, Turtle Mountain, 5-4.
Seventh place: Pudwill, Mandan, dec. Steinhauer, West Fargo, 2-0.