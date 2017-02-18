Dragons women end regular season with a win

MSUM finishes the regular season 23-3 overall and 20-2. The Dragons are the top seed from the NSIC North and will host Southwest Minnesota State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the opening round of the NSIC tournament.

Cassidy Thorson led the Dragons with 24 points and 7 rebounds.

MSUM 13 18 25 19--75

UMD 15 15 13 15--58

MSUM (23-3 overall, 20-2 NSIC): Thorson 9-17 1-1 24, Sannes 6-12 0-0 13, Ham 4-5 2-2 11, Volkert 1-4 3-3 5, Van Wyhe 2-4 0-0 4, Hintz 4-8 6-8 14, Galegher 1-1 0-0 2, Swenson 1-1 0-0 2, Selensky 0-3 0-0 0, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Erickson 0-1 0-0 0, Diegel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-58 (FG), 12-14 (FT).

UMD (13-13 overall, 11-11 NSIC): Meyer 4-7 2-4 11, Harris 5-15 0-0 10, Orr 3-6 0-0 2, Kane 04- 0-0 0, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0, Monke 5-6 1-2 11, Buckley 3-8 0-0 8, Stark 2-2 0-0 5, Kozlowski 1-8 2-3 4, Schneider 1-1 0-0 3, Boehm 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 24-60 (FG), 5-9 (FT).

Total fouls: MSUM 8, UMD 16. 3-point goals: MSUM 7-23 (Thorson 5-11, Sannes 1-5, Ham 1-2), UMD 5-21 (Meyer 1-4, Buckley2-4, Stark 1-1). Rebounds: MSUM 37 (Thorson 7, Sannes 6), UMD 32 (Meyer 5, Kozlowski 5). Assists: MSUM 12 (Volkert 5, Van Wyhe 4), UMD 12 (Meyer 3, Kozlowski 3). Steals: MSUM 5 (Van Wyhe 2), UMD 5 (Kozlowski 2). Turnovers: MSUM 8 (Volkert 5), UMD 9 (Schneider 2). A--447.