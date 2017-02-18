Urbach's victory also capped the Class B individual team championship for Lisbon. The Broncos finished with 150 points. Two-time defending individual team champion Carrington was second with 139.5 points.

"It's hard to believe," said Urbach, who finished the season with a 39-2 record. "I really can't believe it."

Urbach first got the shiner above his right eye in the dual round on Thursday. His eye was virtually swollen shut for Friday's action, but the swelling went down for Saturday, leaving behind the dark discoloration.

"It was worth it," Urbach said with a smile.

The Broncos rebounded from an emotional 31-30 loss in Friday's Class B dual state championship against Hettinger-Scranton.

Lisbon had three wrestlers in the individual finals and all three won state championships.

"It's such an emotional roller coaster, the lows and highs of the sport," said Lisbon head coach Joe Kern, who was named Class B coach of the year. "We were in a complete low (Friday) night to got to a complete opposite high ... I truly count it as a blessing."

Lisbon seniors Soren McDaniel (35-1) and and Ethan Elijah (44-6) also won individual championships to join Urbach atop the podium.

McDaniel earned a 9-7 decision against Killdeer senior Dillan Jepson to win at 182, the weight class in which the championship round started. Those proved to be the team points that clinched the team title for Lisbon, which last won a team individual crown in 2008.

McDaniel had finished second in the individual in his previous two state tournaments.

"It's a lot of hard work that paid off," McDaniel said. "I've been close two times before and those really sucked. They really pushed me to tried hard and get it done this year."

Elijah scored a 9-2 decision against Pembina County North senior Brett Verville for the 145-pound championship. Like McDaniel, Elijah had second-place individual finishes in the two previous state tournaments.

"We had to work harder since we were so close to getting (a dual championship) Friday," Elijah said. "It feels pretty good."

The Broncos finished with eight place winners.

"This is an all-around great team," Kern said of his Broncos. "They battled for three days straight. They were all invested and they were all in. They were committed to laying it all out there and it paid off. ... I'm so happy for these kids."

Carrington finished with one individual champion. Cardinals senior Bradee Schroeder (17-4) earned an 11-1 major decision to win the title at 285 pounds.

Schroeder was proud of the way Carrington competed in trying to defend its individual team championship.

"I don't think we have anything to hang our heads about. We lost seven seniors (from) last year," Schroeder said. "Coming here and getting second was a pretty good deal for us. I couldn't be prouder of my team."

Hastings wins third state championship

Hillsboro-Central Valley senior Luke Hastings capped off his standout career with a third state championship. Hastings earned a 10-3 decision against Beulah-Hazen junior Tyler Erickson for the championship at 160 pounds to defend his title in that weight class.

He also won a state crown at 126 pounds as a freshman.

"It means a lot, how I've gotten to this point, who's been there with me and all the life lessons it's taught me through the years," said Hastings, who was named Class B senior athlete of the year.

Hastings said he came down with the flu Friday and wasn't feeling 100 percent for the championship match.

"I don't feel like I wrestled with the most energy," Hastings said.

Hastings (44-2) had enough energy, however, to cap his high school career with a state championship.

"It was hard for me to realize that it's all over, putting in so many years of work," Hastings said of his emotion right after he had won the championship. "It means a lot."

Grueneich shines again in Fargodome

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm junior Clayton Grueneich continued his dome dominance. Grueneich earned a 13-3 major decision against Velva senior Justin Helseth to earn the state championship at 195 pounds.

"It feels pretty good ... no feeling like it in the world," Grueneich said. "Introductions even (were) awesome. It was fun."

In November, Grueneich led E-E-K to a Class 1A state football championship with a dominating performance. He rushed for 343 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-20 victory against Des Lacs-Burlington in the title game.

"They're both awesome in their own ways," Grueneich said. "Winning it by myself is awesome, but then winning it with my teammates is awesome, too."

Grueneich (37-0) capped off an undefeated wrestling season with his victory in the state championship match.

"I had goals, but probably not this high," Grueneich said.