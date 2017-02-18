Concordia falls to Bethel in men's hockey

Concordia built a 3-1 lead entering the final period with goals from Jordan Christianson, Turk Scatliff and Quinn Fuchs. But Bethel got goals from Dylan Webster, Al Nejmeh and Tucker Gran in the final period.

Concordia, which falls to 13-10-2 overall, got 36 saves from goalie Sam Nelson. Bethel improved to 3-20-2 overall.