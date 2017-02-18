A 4-3 overtime win over No. 10 Hill-Murray on Saturday only strengthened that feeling. One yell rang through the hallway.

"We don't know how to lose anymore," a player screamed.

The Spuds haven't lost since Dec. 29. They are 13-0-2 in their last 15 and are 11-0 at home. They are the only team in the state to have no loss by more than one goal.

By all accounts, Saturday's game against Hill-Murray was meaningless to No. 11-ranked Moorhead (19-3-3). The Spuds already had the No. 1 seed in Class 2A, Section 8. They could have rested their starters and prepared for playoffs, which begin Tuesday with a home game against Rogers.

They didn't rest any starters. They wanted to remain invincible.

"It did mean a lot to us," said senior defenseman Carson Kosobud, who scored the game winner. "It means a lot to us that we haven't lost in this building yet. We don't want to lose a game here for the rest of the season. It definitely meant something to us, being our last home game in the regular season for us seniors. We have a lot of Moorhead pride."

Moorhead junior right winger Parker Dronen slid the puck along the boards behind the net to Kosobud midway through overtime. Kosobud used a wraparound to slide the puck between the legs of Hill-Murray goaltender Jake Begley and pandemonium hit the home crowd.

"I didn't know it went in until everyone was cheering," Kosobud said. "I saw the back of the net and there was nothing like it."

The Spuds put four goals on Begley, who is a finalist for the Frank Brimsek Award, which is awarded to the state's top senior goaltender. He entered having given up 26 goals on 427 shots.

It took a scrum in front of Begley with Moorhead on the power play to tie the game late in the third. Four Spuds surrounded him with sticks ablazing, and eventually Dronen squeaked the puck in with 5 minutes, 19 seconds remaining.

"That's what you got to do on a tough goalie," Dronen said. "You don't want to lose in your own barn. We don't want any losses in 2017 in this building. I think if we play our best we can play with anybody in the state."

Hill-Murray (16-5-4) didn't waste much time cracking the scoreboard. Emmet Nath won a face-off in the right circle to left winger Weston Neubauer, and Neubauer buried it to open the scoring 3:18 into the game.

Late in the first, Jack Stetz kept a 2-on-1 for himself and tied the game with a wrister with 3:31 to go in the first. Just 26 seconds into the the second period and seven seconds into a power play, Joey Petronack's blast from the point was stopped, but Kyler Yeo slid in the rebound for a 2-1 Hill-Murray lead.

The Spuds answered when Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe had a shot ricochet off a Hill-Murray defender and bounced past Begley. The joy didn't last long for the Spuds, as they got a penalty less than a minute later. Hill-Murray made them pay seven seconds into that power play when Petronack's blast from the point put the Pioneers up 3-2.

For most, that would be depleting, but for the Spuds, the one-goal deficit heading into the third just helped provide more evidence they're currently untouchable.

"For a couple months now, our guys have turned a corner in not being afraid to fail," Moorhead coach Jon Ammerman said. "I think that's something that has changed our attitude. They work hard, and they don't care who gets the results. They've really taken the next step in wanting to compete for one another and not being afraid of working as hard as they can and coming up short."

FIRST PERIOD: 1, H-M, Neubauer (Nath), 3:18. 2, M, Stetz (Frisch), 13:29.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, H-M, Yeo (Petronack), 0:26, pp. 4, M, Henkemeyer-Howe (Kleven, Westra), 14:46. 5, H-M, Petronack (Yeo, Nath), 15:42, pp.

THIRD PERIOD: 6, M, Dronen, 11:41, pp.

OVERTIME: 7, M, Kosobud (Dronen, Kleven), 3:53.

SAVES: H-M, Begley 7-12-10-2-—31. M, Leonard 4-10-5-1—20.