Is that the Twins' Justin Haley or Wyatt Earp on the mound?

In fact, it has been called the coolest in baseball.

Out of the full windup, he stands with his feet straddling the rubber, left foot slightly forward.

"Big guy," the 6-foot-5 Haley said. "Need a wide base."

Ball in his raised glove, he keeps his right hand dangling by his side, fingers wiggling like a flinty-eyed cowboy preparing for a gun duel in the dusty town square.

"Teammates have made comments, as guys will," Haley said. "I hear the old 'Wyatt Earp' and 'quick draw' or something. I've heard a bunch of them."

Acquired via trade during the Rule 5 draft in December, the former Boston Red Sox prospect has been setting up this way since he was in the low minors.

"A couple years ago, it was a hot day and I was trying to keep my fingers dry so I could get a little better feel for the ball," he said. "I guess it just turned into something cool, apparently. I don't know about the 'coolest in baseball,' but it's my thing now. Now I've got to do it."

Perkins throws again

Twins closer Glen Perkins experienced no issues Saturday morning after throwing his second 15-pitch bullpen since June surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Originally set to throw in the second group, Perkins moved up into the day's first bullpen session.

"We wanted to get him on the mound right after he played catch this morning rather than have time in between," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "He was excited about getting out there, so that was good."

Molitor estimated the three-time all-star was throwing at roughly 75 percent effort. Perkins then reported to the Tom Kelly half field and was able to fully participate in pitchers' fielding practice, including throws to bases.

"We'll see how he responds coming off the 15 pitches," Molitor said. "He's going to have to help steer the ship here. He's kind of earned that by what he's done in the game. You just try to guard him against meeting other people's expectations and what we hope might happen."

While more than six weeks remain until Opening Day, Perkins appears more likely than not to open the year on the disabled list.

"It's a long way back from a fairly major surgery, so we'll kind of just have to see how it goes," Molitor said. "I think there's been days he's been discouraged and others he's been encouraged, and he's going to have more of both. That's just probably how it's going to be. You hope he has more good days."

Briefly

First baseman Joe Mauer stopped by the clubhouse in advance of Sunday's first full-squad workout. Mauer had been mostly holed up at his Fort Myers residence, taking care of his twin daughters while wife Maddie recovered from an illness.

Outfielder Drew Stubbs, who recently signed a minor league deal, reported to camp Saturday morning. That gives the Twins perfect attendance of 62 invitees in advance of Sunday.

Former Twins lefty Scott Diamond recently signed with SK Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization. Diamond, 30, will reportedly earn around $1 million despite making just one big-league appearance since the end of 2013. He joins fellow former Twins pitchers Jeff Manship, Pat Dean, Michael Bowden and Brooks Raley among the 29 internationals on KBO rosters.

Lefty Mason Melotakis (strained oblique) continues to progress and is hopeful of resuming his throwing program soon.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.