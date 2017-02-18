This team, 19-7 overall and 7-6 in Big Ten games, isn't one, he said, that's teetering between one in line to receive an at-large bid to March's tournament and one that could be left out.

"I don't look at us like we're on the bubble," Pitino said.

With a Sunday night game against Michigan on the horizon, Pitino's squad has a chance to close the regular season as one of the best in recent Gophers history. Minnesota already has notched 19 wins faster than any Gophers team in the past eight years. If they beat the Wolverines on Sunday, it'll be the fastest a Gophers men's basketball team has reached 20 wins since the Final Four-bound 1997 team, whose wins were later vacated because of academic fraud.

Ranked 23rd in both strength of schedule and the NCAA's rating percentage index, these Gophers are hardly concerned with their resume with selection Sunday three weeks away.

"We've got five games left, the Big Ten tournament, we've got a great RPI, and a great strength of schedule," Pitino said. "We're excited about where we're at."

Three of the Gophers' final five games are at home, all against unranked teams. Wins in all of those would give them 22 for the regular season, something matched in program history only by the 1997 team.

Twenty-one wins would be the most since 2009.

"That'd be awesome, but we're not focused on an exact number," said center Reggie Lynch of Edina. "It's more about getting the win in whatever game is at hand. We're not thinking about getting to 20 wins."

To get to the point at which an invitation to the NCAA tournament is beginning to seem a given, the Gophers overcame a five-game losing skid in January that has been immediately followed with four straight wins entering Sunday's game.

Lynch called that "probably the most impressive part of our resume. That shows mentally we were able to fight through that stretch and come out with a nice streak."

Still, Pitino isn't pleased with the way his team played Wednesday in a win over Indiana that required a game-winning shot from Akeem Springs with three seconds left. That helped them overcome a poor shooting night by Springs, another game in which Lynch fouled out, only two points from guard Dupree McBrayer and zero first-half points from Amir Coffey.

"Our formula last game was not a formula for success," Pitino said. "Akeem can't shoot like he did, Dupree has to play better, and we can't rely on Nate (Mason) to score like that (30 points). We have to have better balance. As good as Nate was, Amir can't go scoreless in the first half and then have 17 in the second half. We've got to have better balance than that."

Michigan comes to Dinkytown matched with a 7-6 Big Ten record and in the midst of a dominant stretch over the Gophers, Minnesota's toughest opponent in recent years. The Gophers have lost nine straight games against the Wolverines dating to 2011.

But Sunday, Minnesota has a chance to reach 20 regular-season wins, something the program has accomplished only twice in the past 11 years.

"It would mean that we won (Sunday), and that's a good thing," Pitino said of reaching 20 victories. "Other than that, you don't reflect during the season. You reflect after the season."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.