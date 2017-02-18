Dragon men win seventh straight game

Tanner Kretchman led the Dragons with 17 points and four assists. Aaron Lien added 13 points and six rebunds while Ayob Ayob finished with 12 points.

The Dragons, which finish the regular season with a 24-4 overall record and a 19-3 NSIC record, will host a first-round NSIC playoff game Wednesday against Concordia-St. Paul.

MSUM (24-4 overall, 19-3 NSIC): Kretchmann 4-13 6-6 17, Lien 5-13 0-2 13, Ayob 3-7 4-6 12, Doss 0-3 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Beeninga 3-6 2-2 9, Anderson 3-5 0-0 7, Park 2-3 0-0 4, Hines 0-4 0-0 0, Bussman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-56 (FG), 12-16 (FT).

UMD (4-24 overall, 3-19 NSIC): Tomlinson 6-14 4-4 19, Rohrscheib 4-12 0-0 10, Meyer 2-5 2-3 7, Schalow 0-1 6-6 6, Benson 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 2-13 2-2 7, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Kaczynski 0-1 0-1 0. Totals: 17-55 (FG), 14-16 (FG).

Halftime: UMD 32, MSUM 29. Total fouls: MSUM 18, UMD 17. 3-point goals: MSUM 10-33 (Kretchman 3-7, Lien 3-6, Ayob 2-6, Beeninga 1-4, Anderson 1-3), UMD 8-21 (Tomlinson 3-5, Rohrscheib 2-6, Myer 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wilson 1-2). Rebounds: MSUM 40 (Anderson 8, Kretchman 7, Lien 6), UMD 37 (Benson 8). Assists: MSUM 11 (Kretchman 4, Ayob 3), UMD 9 (Schalow 4). Steals: MSUM 5 (Lien 3), UMD 3. Turnovers: MSUM 8 (Kretchman 2, Ayob 2, Nelson 2), UMD 9 (Schalow 3). A--637.