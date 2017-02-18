NDSU tracksters win events at UND

Freshman Katie Bye of Fargo Davies High School won the 800 meter run, clocking a season-best 2:17.08. Senior Katelyn Weimerskirch won the weight throw with a mark of 63 feet, 3.25 inches and sophomore Klara Lyon took first in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, 1.5 inches.

For the Bison men, junior Payton Otterdahl extended his school record in the weight throw with a winning toss of 68-9.75.

Bison sophomore Daniel Asa took first place in the 60 meter hurdles, running a personal-best 8.69 seconds. NDSU senior Angus Stoudt won the pole vault, clearing 14-3.50.