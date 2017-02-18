Bison sweep Mississippi Valley State in baseball

In the extra-inning opener, NDSU junior infielder Mson Pierzchalski provided what proved to be the game-winning hit in the top of the 10th inning. With the game tied, 6-6, the Sammamish, Wash., native belted a triple that plated two runs, and came around to score on a Delta Devil error, breaking the tie and putting the Bison in front, 9-6.

In the second game, NDSU fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning before redshirt junior outfielder Logan Busch hit a three-run home run in the top of the second to put the Bison in front for good.